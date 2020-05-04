The quicker you concede, the faster you can rebuild the party to return to government

DEAR EDITOR,

I voted for the Coalition. But now I have deep regrets given the behaviour of my outgoing President and his colleagues in the caretaker APNU+AFC administration. By their words and actions, the Coalition lost the election, and it was not even close. It has refused to concede defeat when the whole world knows it lost. If I had any doubt that my party lost the election it was removed based on its behaviour alone after March 3 at the Ashmin building, at GECOM headquarters in Kingston, in the courts, and at GECOM meetings. Why would a party that has won the elections oppose all requests to do the right things? The Coalition has engaged in obstacles in every step of the way to bring the process to a closure and to allow a winner to be declared. And I am afraid the same will be done as an attempt is made to do a recount starting sometime this week. Will my party allow the process to proceed smoothly and for a proper recount to be completed? Will my party engage in shenanigans and crookedness that was on display during the certification process of the SOPs?

Although my fellow Christian men and women of the cloth are silent on the issue of electoral fraud, as a person of the church, I cannot support or close my eyes to bullying and barefaced fraud. I will not be silent when I see a party which I supported and voted for encourage or instruct supporters at GECOM to engage in electoral fraud. I will speak out against my party for violating moral tenets and church ethics and bulldozing its way into office through dishonesty. It is against church teachings to cheat and engage in fraud. I will speak out against it and I urge my fellow church leaders and members of the Christian faith to do the same. My fellow Christian brethren, reflect on what has happened at GECOM and in the courts since the election. Examine your conscience! Are you not troubled by the fraud that is being perpetrated on the nation? Our silence amounts to condoning fraud. Those who don’t rise and speak against evil are silent participants. And worse, you are silent at a time when God has sent a virus that threatens mankind. Our flocks are under a health threat. What kind of government would we have that is the result of fraud?

My Coalition government, I ask as a supporter, why are you putting the nation through this distressing episode? Have you no shame to embarrass your supporters? This is your last chance to allow democracy to prevail and to rehabilitate the image of our party. Allow an expedited transparent recount, don’t tamper with ballot boxes and containers, and last but not least, accept the outcome. We need a strong opposition. The quicker you concede, the faster the party I support can rebuild to return to government in the shortest time possible.

Yours truly,

Bro. Joshua Emmanuel