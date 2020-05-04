The crisis has sapped the mental energy of the APNU+AFC leadership

The mind is bottomless. It is capable of genius, mystifying explanations, complex logic, mesmerizing heights of thinking. Sadly, the mental energy of those in control of the APNU+AFC leadership has evaporated.

After this crisis is over, the credibility of so many people will disappear (see my reply to Lincoln Lewis in today’s edition of the letters’ section), never to be regained because the election depravities would have left a permanent taste of revulsion in the young generation of Guyana.

David Granger obviously will suffer an inordinate amount of declining respect. He is the head of the APNU/AFC outfit. He is the custodian of the strategies and plans that the APNU+AFC have invented to confront the crescendo of criticisms over the two months of barefaced tampering with the election results.

It gets worse for Granger with the coming of each day. The banalities, stupidities and inanities descending from the heads of the APNU+AFC leadership are destroying the mental faculties of that collective leadership.

The longer the election mess continues, the more is the reason of those who are concerned about the mental health of the mandarins inside the PNC and AFC to be worried. I don’t believe anyone in the current leadership of both the PNC and AFC have any experience in how to handle a huge crisis as what the PNC and AFC are caught in.

What happens then is that with each passing day, nerves are frayed, the equivalent to writer’s block becomes morbid, and the capacity to reason sensibly is stultified. No diaspora supporter of the PNC armed with their fancy university degree from esteemed universities could believe what their leaders told the world on Saturday.

Here it is – they cannot and will not support live streaming of the recount because the GECOM employees doing the counting may not want their identities to be revealed to the public.

I have absolutely no respect for Claudette Singh and hold inflexibly to two beliefs; one is that she is one of the most unacceptable humans this world has produced and two, this country has a moral duty to sacred values to have a judicial inquiry into her conduct with a view of prosecuting her if the evidence points in that direction.

But even Singh came up with a presentable pretext in rejecting a transparent recount. She cited the law.

The leaders of PNC/AFC cited a fiction that they pulled out of thin air. Commonsense should instruct these autocrats that if you are going to use the GECOM counters as your plan to foil the live streaming process, then you produce their requests for rejecting the live streaming. The PNC+AFC boy scouts not only did not think of that but the analogy used was overloaded with asininities.

I have been using the term, asininities quite often since Mingo started the first act of asininity to describe the stratagems the PNC and AFC have been using to tamper with the results. Since Mingo’s overripe mangoes fell to the ground. I honestly feel it is an appropriate description.

I ask readers to reflect on the analogy of David Patterson and tell me if this is not a manifestation of asininities. Patterson asked if it is not wrong to go to people’s work place and film them.

How could one liken the re-counting of the votes in a national election by a constitutional body with the full support of the contesting parties and international observers, friendly countries and the nation as a whole with cameramen barging into people’s work place and filming them?

How could any sensible human liken live streaming of the national election tabulation of a country with intrusion of the privacy of employees? I just hope the educated people who support the PNC and AFC and who endorse the rigged 2020 poll so their party can remain in power do not accept those asininities that Patterson submitted. Surely, Forbes Burnham must be turning in his grave and wondering what idiots he left to carry on his nefarious acts of rigging elections.

There is of course an explanation for everything in life as the medieval philosopher of the Holy Roman Empire, St. Aquinas, once insisted. The reason the PNC and AFC do not want live streaming is because plans are already laid down to confuse the recount.

This columnist is insisting that logical deduction based on two months of rigging tells me that the recount will show a defeat for the PNC and AFC will not be accepted.

Why then make the loss so obvious by showing it live on people’s phones so the world can see? The PNC and AFC will not concede election loss.

(The views expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions of this newspaper)