Soldier Bai will get swear-in by Mingo

Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
May 04, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists, News 0
A man name Bernie Madoff pulled off de biggest Ponzi scheme in de world. He con he investors of more than 65 Billion US dollars.
He now spending de next 150 years in de jail.
He had a sidekick in de Caribbean name Allan Stanford, this was de same man who love cricket and lots of ladies by he side.
He had he own Ponzi scheme too. He rob nuff of dem cricketer of de dough he promise dem. He spending de next 110 years behind iron bars.
De whole world know that Madoff and Stanford are both considered
international gangsters.
But, dem boys seh, nuttin’ Madoff and Stanford do can compare to de cockishness wah gon tek place this week.
It will mek dem Ponzi schemers look like small-time pickpockets.
Dem boys seh de die cast. De mischief gon be as clear as a sunny day. It gon be a second round of barefaced trickery, cheating and scampishness when de recount start.
De stage set fuh de biggest heist in de world. A whole election gon get thief, fuh de second time.
Dem boys gat a name fuh it. Dem call it “transparent rigging”. Dem boys seh de riggers don’t want live-streaming nor cellphone at de recount. Dem want a secret operation.
Well, dem boys seh, since dem wan do things in secret, den dem should save demselves all de trouble and swear-in Soulja Bai.
Dem can ask Claw-dette and Mingo fuh do de honours.
Who knows de A, B, C and E countries maybe just bluffing.
Talk half and wait fuh de kuhfuffle and de sanctions.
