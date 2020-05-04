Lincoln Lewis’ credibility is over

DEAR EDITOR,

I am not going to use space to argue with Lincoln Lewis over the rigged election of 2020. Lewis has become one of the most shameless defenders of what has taken place the past two months. He has the egregious distinction of defending election fraudulence with more vehemence and nastiness than many leaders in APNU and AFC who obviously know better.

I have asserted in my column today that after this crisis is over a plethora of Guyanese who have achieved prominence over the past three or four decades would have lost all credibility, Lewis is one. The more he writes the more you see his drift in yesterday’s life where he will survive as an ephemeral footnote. Anyone who feels and thinks that the APNU+AFC will administer Guyana as if it won the election is a basic fool. Even if the APNU+AFC stay in office, its era is over. It will never be able to govern.

My task here is not to debate Lewis. From the time Lewis wrote a nasty column about foreigners coming to take over Guyana and he plagiarized the speeches of Trump and the former racist Italian Minister, Salvini, I was finished with such an outdated, unmodern, undemocratic mind. I did assert in my response that such comments supporting xenophobia and racism should not have been carried by the Kaieteur News. Such views as what Lewis penned should not be exposed to young minds.

I wasn’t surprised when the UG unions threatened to pull out of the TUC over his ugly, naked and sickening support for employer’s dictatorship at UG. I was happy they made that feeling public in the newspapers. From there on, it was clear that this gentleman had no further role to play in the future of Guyana. I hope after the election impasse is over, decent trade unionists will seek to bring democratic leadership to the TUC. Mr. Lewis is nearing his eighties (he should tell us his age; I keep repeating mine in this newspaper and when I am on Kaieteur Radio) and it is time the TUC has young men and women to lead in what will obviously be turbulent waters in the coming years.

I want to leave readers with a few notes and to ask them to juxtapose my societal role with that of Lewis’. Lewis in his letter on me (yesterday in KN) openly claimed that he chose and chooses APNU+AFC over the PPP. I chose none of the two. I voted for Lenox Shuman. Both of these entities have congenital faults, which do not auger for a happy future. Having written this, I see no connection with that thought of mine and the election results.

Humans have a right to vote and have their voted counted. Lewis, Claudette Singh, Keith Lowenfield, Roxane Myers and their APNU+AFC masters have no right to determine how this nation should vote and have no right to discard the wishes of more than half of this electorate. I have seen the credible results of this election.

The APNU+AFC lost by 17,000 votes. No one in the entire world should be allowed to remove those results. The PPP won. I didn’t vote for them. I will see how they perform. When they discriminate, I will speak out. When they misbehave, I will speak out. But it is not for anyone in this world to stop the election results. There are three leaders who I believe are ideologically racist – Johnson in the UK, Bolsonaro in Brazil and Trump in the US. But they were voted in. That is the way of the world. That way in Guyana, Myers, Lowenfild, Singh, Lewis and APNU+AFC are trying to take away from Guyanese. Guyanese should never, never allow it. And I don’t think they will allow it.

Here now is the exposing of the character bankruptcy of Lewis. He wrote that I criticized Coretta McDonald for being an APNU+ACF candidate. Anyone reading my article on Saturday about Lewis and Mc Donald will see graphically my condemnation of GAWU and Komal Chand being part of the PPP. Lewis accused me in his repugnant style of supporting a GAWU candidate as part of my support for the PPP. Who in and outside of Guyana believes Frederick Kissoon acts on behalf of the PPP? I haven’t spoken to any PPP leaders except Anil Nandlall for the past ten years up to Monday, May 4. I am so glad Lewis continues to write his depravities so he could continue to expose himself.

Finally, he tells me he is the elected general-secretary of the TUC. Well I am sure he is. But judging from how he sees election, as a process to be rigged to stay in power, I am sure his elections mirrored the one that he and APNU+AFC are rigging at the moment. In other words, Lewis and Mingo are the two sides of the same coin.

Frederick Kissoon