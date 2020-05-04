Kind hearted citizens build home for Soesdyke/Linden family

Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
A Soesdyke/Linden family of nine now has a comfortable home, after living for years in a shack made of a torn tarpaulin and sticks.
Dalton and Sonia La Rose along with their seven children, aged 16,15, 12,11, seven, five and one received assistance from a group of individuals who learned about their plight.
The family had reportedly fallen on hard times after Mr. La Rode sustained injuries a few years ago while working.
William Ramlall, who spearheaded this project explained that they learned about the La Rose family’s dire circumstances a few weeks ago.
“I picked this young lady up on my way to work and she asked me if I could do something to help this family. She then explained the situation and I gave her my word that I would look into it.
“That weekend, I had to keep the kids while my wife worked so I asked my friend to visit the family and send me photos of their situation.”
He added that, “when I saw their situation, I knew I had to do something, so I asked for their permission and they agreed so I posted the photos and a live video on social media literally in tears asking for help for this family.”
Ramlall further stated that the very day he and a few others were able to put together a hamper for the family. A few other individuals then said they were willing to assist to build a home for the La Roses.
“In less than a week, the construction of the home began,” Ramlall said. The new home will soon be painted and furnished.
Others are assisting in setting up a farm.
“I take no credit, but give gratitude to all those who contributed to this cause. Today, because of the kindness of these folks, a family now can sleep comfortably.”
When asked why he undertook this initiative, Ramlall said, “This is the Guyana, I want my children to grow up in, where there is love for mankind; where kindness is a habit.
I believe kindness has a ripple effect. I teach my children to be kind to everyone; in fact, my daughter went from wanting to be a doctor to being a humanitarian.”
