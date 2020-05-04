Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
The process is a work in progress and is incompleted. Therefore all key personnel who were present and observed the process from its inception should be allowed to return to ensure a satisfactory completion/conclusion.
However, if due to COVID -19 their physical presence is not possible, their continued participation can, I am sure, be done virtually.
Being denied the opportunity to see to its finality what they were invited to do somehow does not augur well.
Shamshun Mohamed
May 04, 2020Question- With Concacaf signaling its intention to establish a Caribbean Professional League, by setting up of a study group, how would this influence the GFF’s work to improve structure and...
May 04, 2020
May 03, 2020
May 03, 2020
May 03, 2020
May 03, 2020
The mind is bottomless. It is capable of genius, mystifying explanations, complex logic, mesmerizing heights of thinking.... more
The final script has not yet been written in the ongoing saga of Guyana’s 2020 General and Regional Elections. The latest... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders To be among the first beneficiaries of a restarted global tourism industry, the present enforced downtime... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]