Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Do not participate in this Recount

May 04, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,
In my humble opinion, what GECOM is offering is not a credible RECOUNT. It is an opportunity to sow confusion and corrupt the original voting results to make it completely unusable and therefore force another election.
All political parties, all accredited observers and Caricom should withdraw from participation unless the following conditions are met:
1. Count only one region at a time.
2. Have present, the polling officers from each polling station to open their box and to answer any queries that may come up during the recount; including declaration if the box has been tampered. If there is evidence that any box was tampered, stop the recount.
3. Live stream the recount.
4. No GECOM personnel that was part of the Mingo declaration to be allowed to participate.
Stand together. Stand firm. In unity, there is strength. Do not participate and give credibility to this recount unless these conditions are satisfied.
With regards,
Sase Shewnarain

More in this category

Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions...

May 04, 2020

Question- With Concacaf signaling its intention to establish a Caribbean Professional League, by setting up of a study group, how would this influence the GFF’s work to improve structure and...
Read More
World Athletics fund to assist professional athletes

World Athletics fund to assist professional...

May 04, 2020

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of...

May 03, 2020

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ eSports Round of 16 completed, Bremner, Cummings among favourites

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of...

May 03, 2020

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains positive despite delay

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains...

May 03, 2020

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with Nat’l C/ships

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with...

May 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019