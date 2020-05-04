Closure in Lethem businesses…Scores of Guyanese seek work in COVID-19 hit Brazil

Scores of people have been slipping through the Lethem/Brazil border despite reports of an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in the neighbouring country.

According to reports published by the Business Insider, as of Friday evening, Brazil, which has a population of 209 million, had 91,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 6,329 deaths from the virus. That makes the country’s per-capita death rate 3.02 deaths per 100,000 people.

However the figures are not enough to deter residents of Lethem and Bon Fim nearby border towns from crossing over into Brazil or to Guyana by the dozens at a time, despite the presence of 24 hour police patrol.

Brazil had issued a temporary lockdown of the crossing due to the coronavirus. That lockdown has been extended to another month, according to news sources in Brazil.

But Kaieteur News understands that Lethem residents have been crossing over to Brazil to escape the economic downturn in Region Nine.

Natalia Robinson, a resident of Lethem, explained that since the partial lockdown in March, “the Chinese stores and most other businesses with the exception of a few restaurants have been closed.”

“Without work, people in Lethem are finding it hard to provide for their families,” said Robinson who until last month, worked for a computer supply store in Lethem.

She explained that like her, many other persons were placed on the breadline due to the closure of businesses.

“In Guyana, the Government is not offering any (financial) relief, whereas in Brazil people are some emergency assistance, which is better than nothing at all.”

She explained that most people in Lethem have dual citizenship.

“Most people go across the borders to Brazil in search of work and assistance to send supplies home to their families. There are a few people who cross from Bon Fim to Lethem because they work in the restaurants that are still operating here.”

While the border remains closed for another month, Robinson noted that people are still being allowed to transport essential items betweens border towns Lethem and Bon Fim.

“This is limited to Thursdays and Customs officers must be present to stamp and sanitize the packages of food items, containers of water, animal feed and other essentials before they cross the border. “

Commander of Police for Region Nine, Superintendant Keithon King told Kaieteur News that he is aware of the illegal crossings at some points of the border.

“Due to the dry weather, persons were able to drive across the border at various points. We do not have the manpower to patrol the entire border so what we found is that people were able to come across at some isolated areas.”

“With the rains, the waters will rise in the Takatu River and help prevent people from crossing easily.”

Commander King nonetheless noted that the police have seized four boats and several motorcycles at the border since the lockdown.

“We had to seize the illegal items after the River dried up. People often smuggle items through the borders at these points.

“But at this point, the borders are closed. They only people allowed to come to Guyana are nationals of this country and likewise only Brazilians to enter Brazil.

“We also have a facility here to quarantine persons for fourteen days once they cleared at the correct checkpoint to come into the country. Of course, we are concerned about the illegal crossing, but we are doing the best we can to patrol the border with the resources available to us,” he said.

Meanwhile, news sources in Brazil continue to report on a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the Roraima State.

A news bulletin released yesterday informs that the State has recorded 1,414 notifications to COVID-19 so far. The Epidemiological Bulletin released by the Government of Roraima, records 11 deaths and 740 confirmed cases of Covid -19.