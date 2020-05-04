Camp Stephenson deadly explosion… Did ranks follow safety procedures during disposal operation?

Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

For the year thus far, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) has lost four of their own in two horrific explosions, with Thursday being the most gruesome occurrence.
Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson, 23; Lance Corporal Toohey Peneux, 28 and Private Shaquille DeHarte, 20 were killed, while Sergeant Quincy Threlfell, 43, and Lance Corporal Paul Peters, 29, were injured.

Dead: Private Shaquille DeHarte

DEAD: Lance Corporal Toohey Peneux

Dead: Lance Corporal Kevon Nicholson

An official release from the GDF stated that the ranks were involved in the preparation of “pyrotechnics for demolition” when the tragedy took place.
The report said that “one of the ranks (Peneux) was using his feet to break off the stick of the rocket shaped firework device when an explosion occurred.”
The pyrotechnic, which they were involved in handling at the time of the explosion was ‘Active Galaxy’, a rocket -shaped firework.
The army statement did not state whether safety procedures were followed. It also appeared that the ranks were untrained in the handling of explosives.
According to research done by Kaieteur News, strict measures need to be in place when dealing with the demolition of unstable pyrotechnics or explosives.
A United States Environmental Protection Agency Memorandum dated July 2017, outlined several key requirements relating to the disposal of waste explosives.
The memorandum spoke to the proper storage of the explosives and stated that waste fireworks must be compatible with the storage containers and the container must be in good condition.
It outlined that the accumulation areas where the explosives are stored must be inspected weekly and that the facility must be maintained and operated to minimize possibility of a fire, explosion, or release.
The memorandum also stated that annual safety training, including training specific to explosives, must be required for all employees directly involved in the handling of the explosives.
“Access to waste fireworks storage areas must be controlled for security as well as safety reasons. Waste fireworks must be separated and protected from sources of ignition and reaction, including but not limited to: open flames, smoking, cutting and welding, hot surfaces, and frictional heat,” the memorandum said.
Further, it was stated that, “precautions must be taken to segregate or prohibit incompatible materials in order to prevent reactions which generate extreme heat or pressure, fire or explosions, or violent reaction.”
“Waste fireworks must be protected from sparks (static, electrical, or mechanical) that may originate from, for example: wrenches, hammers, knives, dollies or carts, drums or other containers, or chairs; clothing, plastic bags, and other materials that are not static-proof; and cell phones or other potential spark-producing electronic devices.”
A Board of Inquiry has been launched to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

