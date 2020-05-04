Call me a pessimist but there is nothing in GECOM recount plan to inspire optimism

DEAR EDITOR,

The wiles of Mingo’s fraudulent Region 4 declaration while GECOM’s Chair hid or was restrained in a room in Ashmin’s building is well documented. Even a court ruling could not get Mingo to use his SOPs in his second declaration at GECOM HQ. Lowenfield by virtue of being CEO has SOPs to show what Mingo’s declarations were yet he had tabulated results using what Mingo presented. Had it not been for threats of sanctions and non-recognition by the international community, we would have had a Government that cannot prove it won the elections by releasing its SOPs, ruling over us in the name of democracy. The irony or ludicrousness of GECOM’s Chair and CEO plan to have the APNU/AFC declared the winner is mired in their continued reluctance to publish the go to instrument of proof (SOPs) since the counting of ballots at the place of poll started in 1992.

It is clear as day! The hierarchy at GECOM was prepared to rig the elections for the incumbent Government. Also documented is the agreement between the President and the opposition leader for a recount of the votes, the recount was stymied for a while by the Government through a candidate on the incumbent’s list and a barrage of APNU lawyers. This effort was negated by the appeal court which made it public knowledge that by virtue of Article 162(1) GECOM Chair has the power to “issue such instructions and take such action as appear to if necessary and expedient to ensure impartiality, fairness and compliance with” the election process. Armed with this knowledge – looking back – the public’s perception is that if the Chair was impartial, when Mingo obfuscated from the declaration process, it was within her remit to publish the SOPs for Region 4 and challenge any complainant amongst the contesting parties to address any grievance by comparison of their SOPS and declare the results expeditiously.

The truth be told! As the recount is about to be expedited. The opposition would have liked to get the Chair and CEO out of the picture but they are stuck with them because there is nothing above them in the Representation of the People’s Act. Given the Chair’s complicity or lack of resolve in expediting her duties, when Mingo derailed the transparency of the process, one would have expected the Chair, if she were serious about being impartial about the recount, to make the recount procedure as transparent and simplistic as possible.

That did not happen.

The Chair’s reluctance to have the recount live streamed is seen as an attack on transparency. Recounting 4 regions simultaneously elevates complexity and chaos. SOPs in the possession of GECOM and all parties were verified by thousands of agents from all the contesting parties and GECOM staff at all the polling stations across the country. The Chair’s decision not to set aside the declared results, which is mingled with Mingo’s contortion, or replace them by GECOM SOPs before the recount – because in her opinion, “there is nothing to replace them”, is in essence telling the Guyanese people that the SOPS for elections 2020 are not credible. Singh’s curtailing of transparency, in my opinion is inviting chaos and her refusal to set aside controversial results, over the recount, is a clear indication that a dictatorship and sanctions are coming to Guyana. I am changing my surname!

Rudolph Singh