Berbice River boat accident victims suffered multiple injuries – PM report

Post Mortem examinations which were conducted on the bodies of the four men whose bodies were fished out of the Berbice River last week revealed that they sustained multiple injuries prior to drowning.

The autopsies were conducted by government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.

Kidman Lindie died from drowning compounded by multiple injuries while Julian Mckenzie and Godfrey Denhart report showed that they died from multiple injuries as well. Denhart’s son, Romario Denhart died from a fractured spine.

The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.

According to reports, the four men were in a boat in the vicinity of Friendship Village, some 50 miles up the Berbice River when another vessel with five men crashed into theirs.

The collision reportedly caused both boats to capsize with the occupants inside. However, Denhart, his son, Mckenzie and Lindie reportedly never surfaced.

The men in the other boat managed to re-enter their vessel and they left the location without assisting or searching for the missing men.

Police later arrested the captain for that vessel Marvin Kissoon.

He led investigators to the other men who were with him at the time of the collision.

The police also confiscated a quantity of cannabis.

The men were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Kaieteur News was informed that the police were awaiting the post mortem results of the dead men to seek further advice in the matter.