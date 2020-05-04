Latest update May 4th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Berbice River boat accident victims suffered multiple injuries – PM report

May 04, 2020 News 0

Post Mortem examinations which were conducted on the bodies of the four men whose bodies were fished out of the Berbice River last week revealed that they sustained multiple injuries prior to drowning.

Marvin Kissoon (Captain of the vessel that was charged for possession of narcotics.

Julian Mckenzie – Victim

Romario Denhart

Godfrey Denhart – Victim

The autopsies were conducted by government Pathologist Nehaul Singh.
Kidman Lindie died from drowning compounded by multiple injuries while Julian Mckenzie and Godfrey Denhart report showed that they died from multiple injuries as well. Denhart’s son, Romario Denhart died from a fractured spine.
The bodies were handed over to the relatives for burial.
According to reports, the four men were in a boat in the vicinity of Friendship Village, some 50 miles up the Berbice River when another vessel with five men crashed into theirs.
The collision reportedly caused both boats to capsize with the occupants inside. However, Denhart, his son, Mckenzie and Lindie reportedly never surfaced.
The men in the other boat managed to re-enter their vessel and they left the location without assisting or searching for the missing men.
Police later arrested the captain for that vessel Marvin Kissoon.
He led investigators to the other men who were with him at the time of the collision.
The police also confiscated a quantity of cannabis.
The men were charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. Kaieteur News was informed that the police were awaiting the post mortem results of the dead men to seek further advice in the matter.

More in this category

Sports

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions even in these challenging times

GFF President Wayne Forde shares info on a few pertinent questions...

May 04, 2020

Question- With Concacaf signaling its intention to establish a Caribbean Professional League, by setting up of a study group, how would this influence the GFF’s work to improve structure and...
Read More
World Athletics fund to assist professional athletes

World Athletics fund to assist professional...

May 04, 2020

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of...

May 03, 2020

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ eSports Round of 16 completed, Bremner, Cummings among favourites

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of...

May 03, 2020

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains positive despite delay

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains...

May 03, 2020

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with Nat’l C/ships

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with...

May 03, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019