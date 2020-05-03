The PPP has been pushing for a limited recount of the votes

Sometimes you simply have to admire the leadership of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP). That group does not understand what it is to be duplicitous.

Take for example its latest uttering that the Coalition is the one which is planning to derail the recount and audit of the March 2, General and Regional Elections. That accusation has never been made against the governing Coalition as it has not been the one fighting for a limited recount of the votes cast. The Coalition’s leadership has thrown everything on the table, asked for and got its wish for a total recount of all the regions starting from Region One stretching all the way to number 10.

On the other hand, the PPP, as a shameless and utterly bold- faced political outfit, has been doing everything in its power to limit the recount and audit to Region Four mainly and only in the first instance so it could abandon and walk away from the process, tell the world that it won the elections and create the type of confusion that we saw in the days immediately after Guyanese had voted. The confusion that the PPP had sown among its supporters, mostly on the East Coast, was quickly quelled by responsible officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force.

The PPP is the one, certainly not us, which has used every available and willing surrogate organization and individual – the Private Sector Commission included – to publicly beg, demand, push and coerce those in authority for a limited recount of the votes, even threatening to go to court once again to force the hand of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to commence the exercise at Region Four and to have a large number of counting stations to allow its operatives to sow confusion and manipulate the process. So to now accuse us of planning confusion and peril is very difficult to comprehend.

Fast forward to the month of May as the recount and audit exercise is about to begin and here it is that the PPP is accusing the Coalition’s leadership of irresponsible behaviour and approaches by moving to derail the process. Here is what General Secretary, defacto leader and puppet master, Bharrat Jagdeo, had to say as last week ended.

“We have solid intelligence that they know if the votes are counted cleanly the PPP will win so they intend to create confusion. The plan is not to conclude the count in Region Four by creating confusion in the other Regions.”

What Mr. Jagdeo and his cohorts don’t seem to know is that the Coalition has its own solid intelligence and access to credible information.

Mr. Jagdeo has incidentally already signalled plans to declare Irfaan Ali as president of the country similar to what has transpired in neighbouring Venezuela. We await the execution of such a plan as this is not child’s play.

Almost everyone in Guyana is aware of the level of ballot stuffing and illegal activities that took place in a number of regions – not the least being Regions One, Two and Three, Six and Nine and of course in the highly significant Region Four with the largest number of voters. It is for this very reason the Coalition has pressed for a total recount and has agreed to allow monitors from Caricom and perhaps other groups to come and observe the process despite all the logistical problems and the risks associated with such as we battle to Covid-19 pandemic.

And as Guyanese observed Labour Day last Friday from their homes amid the Corona pandemic, Trades Union Congress (TUC) General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis, warned about irresponsible utterances and the negative effects such could have on society.

“We must not be misled by loud voices, by titles, by media, by threats, nor by those who seek to make us impotent in our responses by shaming us with lies and misrepresentation of who we are based on our looks, political and other associations. We are seeing efforts at this right now in our society. We do not want it! We cannot develop, nor live in peace as a nation under such conditions, and we open the doors for our country to be taken advantage of by predatory forces of all sorts, who seek to exploit our wealth and divide,” Lewis said.

