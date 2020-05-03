Tenant in we own house

Dem boys sitting and all watching all dem container truck passing pun de road.

At certain hour, dem gat mo container passing pun the road than car. All dem container is wha doing business with dem oil company contractors.

When dem container pass, dem boys sorry fuh the road. By de time dem container dun with de road, we gun gat to build a new one back.

De politrickians never worry where de money coming from because most of it does end up in dem own pocket.

We just get we fuss quarter royalty from oil. It come up to US$4.9M. Dah kan even build one mile of de road wah dem container ah bruk up. Yet dem oil company coming hay and behavin as if dem own dis country and we ah de tenant.

Exxon announce dat dem lose US$610M in profits fuh de year so far.

It just show yuh how much money dem mekking pun we oil. Yet dem want rob we and force we to be like dem odda country wah pumping oil fuh years, yet dem dirt poor.

Trinidad and Tobago did have nuff oil. But now dem gat to go with dem begging bowl and beg fuh money.

We gun gat fuh do the same 20 and 30 years from now. We pickney and grandpickney gan gat to go begging because when dem oil company dun with we, we gun leff in we bare undawear…

Dem boys hear a man name Bencook ah call people and su-su. Dem boys want he fuh know that su-su is fuh sissy.

Story gat mo dan one side and if Bencook wan know de other side he should call de boss man who number is 624-6456.

De bossman been calling Bencook but he nah getting answer. De bossman seh he nah fraid to talk he side of de story any time, any place and anyhow. But some people only wan hear one side.

Dem boys know plenty story too.

Who does get pay. Who own wha and suh on.

Wha Bencook doing yuh does call dem one-sided.

Talk half and wait fuh hear de other side.