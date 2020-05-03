Ministry says no new COVID-19 case – Three now in ICU

Latest update May 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana’s Covid-19 toll as at yesterday remains 82 with nine deaths. This is according to the Ministry of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard which noted that there are no new confirmed cases of the disease in Guyana.
The dashboard highlighted that thus far 582 tests have been conducted of which 500 returned negative. There are 49 in the COVID-19 institutional isolation facility, while 18 are under quarantine. Three have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).
As it stands, there are 3, 090, 455 cases of COVID-19 globally, with 217, 879 deaths. In the Region of the Americas there are 1, 246,190 confirmed cases with 65, 228 deaths.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Public Health continued its appeal for all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation so as reduce the spread of the coronavirus disease.
