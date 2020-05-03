MMG launches bill payment promotion

Mobile Money Guyana (MMG) on Friday launched a $310,000 month-long bill payment promotion to encourage more customers to utilize this mobile method to pay bills.

In a statement issued by GTT’s VP of Customer Experience and Quality, Orson Ferguson, said, “With the closure of many businesses and organizations and the call to curb the spread of COVID -19 via physical distancing, alternative bill payment options, especially those that utilize eCommerce and facilitate cashless transactions, become first choice – we’d like to reward lucky customers for making the right choice by utilizing MMG for their bill payments.”

During the promotion, one lucky MMG subscriber will win a total of $10,000 daily starting from May 1 to May 31, 2020. MMG subscribers who pay any bill using their MMG wallet during the promotion period will be automatically entered for a chance to win the daily prize. The daily winner will be announced on the GTT’s official Facebook page.

To partake in the promotion and to benefit from the features of this mobile money application, persons can register for MMG via https://mmg.gtt.co.gy/register/; existing MMG users can simply continue paying their bills from their already installed app.

In the statement too, GTT’s PR Manager, Jasmin Harris, reminded that paying bills through this medium is fast, safe and convenient. She noted that there are more than 400 MMG agents across Guyana where customers can load their wallets. Customers can also contact Onecart on 627-3977 or Hero Cart on 623-3500 to visit their location to top up on their MMG account.

Since the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions and protocols, more customers have turned to MMG to pay bills from the safety and convenience of their homes and businesses.

Details for this promotion can be found at https://www.gtt.co.gy/win310Kwithmmg.