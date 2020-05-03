Latest update May 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Man shot 4 times during argument over motorcycle

A 27-year-old Georgetown man is now a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) after he was shot four times by his close friend during an argument over a motorcycle.
The victim has been identified as Seon London of Lot 56 Da Silva Street, Newtown, Georgetown. Reports suggest that the man sustained four gunshot wounds include one to his left cheek, the left side of his head and his right side buttocks.
According to sources, last Friday around 18:30 hrs at ‘E’ Field Sophia, London saw the suspect on his motorcycle that was stolen a few weeks ago. He then approached the suspect and an argument ensued. It was during the argument that the suspect took out a handgun and shot London four times.
The injured man was then picked up and rushed to the public hospital where he was admitted in the Intensive Care Unit.

