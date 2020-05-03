Digicel Guyana gives back to healthcare workers

Digicel Guyana has been supporting doctors and nurses on the frontline amid the current COVID-19 pandemic, and with calls across the nation for social distancing, the company has made it clear to its customers that it is there for them (#ThereWithYou).

Moreover, the company, in a statement, revealed that key frontline workers – doctors and nurses – will be the recipients of free data to stay connected to their loved ones as they work around the clock to fight the novel Coronavirus. More than 2,000 medical professionals have thus far received free 4G data bundles for three months compliments of Digicel.

Gregory Dean, CEO of Digicel Guyana said: “Our aim is to assist in any way that we can. We know how important it is to stay connected to your loved ones, especially during times of uncertainty. So as our healthcare professionals work on the frontline to keep us safe, we want to give them that sense of reassurance that comes with knowing their loved ones are also safe. They are the real heroes and we would like them to know that we are there with them.”

Additionally, Digicel has partnered with the Rotary Club of Georgetown to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare workers to the tune of GYD$1,250,000. The Rotary Club of Georgetown will donate this equipment across the country in the coming weeks.

Calls to the Ministry of Public Health’s hotlines are toll free and access to the Ministry of Education, PAHO, WHO and the Ministry of Public Health websites also remains free, Digicel announced by way of a press release.

The company is also encouraging customers to stay safe and remain indoors to help stop the spread of the Coronavirus and to only use information from trusted sites like PAHO, WHO, and local Government websites.

Meanwhile, Digicel has also activated its business continuity plan to ensure that communications services are maintained throughout the pandemic. In this regard, the company has also introduced several measures that will allow customers to stay in touch and stay connected to loved ones during this time. Some of these measures include, Free Night Talk from 9pm – 6am, removal of Credit U transfer charges, and Top-Up bill payments by Postpaid customers. Digicel’s Customer Care agents can be reached by dialling 100, using the Live Chat feature and via the various social media platforms, however, it is encouraged that customers use the Live Chat feature in the first instance.

Dean added: “Digicel is committed to assisting in the fight against the virus and will continue to support the Government of Guyana in their efforts to keep us safe at this time. As a provider of essential services to the public, we have a duty of care to keep our business running no matter what. Indeed, at a time like this, the services that we provide to customers could not be more vital or more needed. Our services are keeping hospitals, institutions, businesses, Governments and people connected and we take that responsibility very seriously. We would also like to remind everyone to stay safe and keep practicing good hygiene like washing your hands with soap for minimum 40 seconds. When using hand sanitisers, use one with minimum 70% alcohol and rub your hands together for at least 20 seconds.”

Persons can visit the Digicel Guyana https://www.digicelgroup.com/gy/en/mobile.html for more information.