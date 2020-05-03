Carter Center not getting Govt. approval to fly to Guyana for recount

The Carter Center Electoral Observer Mission yesterday tweeted that it has been trying to get an observer on a Monday flight to Georgetown to observe the recount, but had not been granted access by government of Guyana. A little after 5 pm yesterday, the mission’s Twitter account posted a picture of the Carter Center logo accompanied by the message: “Update: The Carter Center is trying to get an observer on a Monday flight to Georgetown to observe the recount but has so far been unsuccessful in getting approval from the government of Guyana. #GuyanaElections”

The US Embassy in Guyana posted an image of the observer mission’s tweet on its Facebook page without comment, while the Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana retweeted the post with the comment, “[Canada] funded the Carter Center Election Observer Team in Guyana. I hope Guyana will allow them to return to complete their task. @CarterCenter has earned the respect of Guyanese citizens & political parties for decades.”

Under the current lockdown rules, if a special flight has to be chartered, the interested party has to seek the approval of the National COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. The Task Force had approved the arrival of the CARICOM scrutineer team, following a decision by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a high-level CARICOM team to scrutinize the recount. A chartered British Airways flight from London also recently brought in a batch of 70 Exxon workers.

GECOM had made a decision on Friday, 27th of last month, a little over a week ago, to invite all local and international observer missions that participated in the March general and regional elections process to return for the recount. However, when Kaieteur News had contacted other observer groups during the last week, there was no invitation yet extended to them from the Commission. A Carter Center representative told this paper on Sunday last that while no invitation had come from GECOM, the organization remained committed to the electoral process and expected no hiccups in returning to take part in the recount process.

GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward said yesterday afternoon that she was only aware of a decision by one international observer mission to observe the recount, the Organisation of American States (OAS). She said that that team will be utilizing two of its local team members who were part of the mission for the March elections.