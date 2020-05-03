Latest update May 3rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Carter Center not getting Govt. approval to fly to Guyana for recount

May 03, 2020 News 0

The Carter Center Electoral Observer Mission yesterday tweeted that it has been trying to get an observer on a Monday flight to Georgetown to observe the recount, but had not been granted access by government of Guyana. A little after 5 pm yesterday, the mission’s Twitter account posted a picture of the Carter Center logo accompanied by the message: “Update: The Carter Center is trying to get an observer on a Monday flight to Georgetown to observe the recount but has so far been unsuccessful in getting approval from the government of Guyana. #GuyanaElections”

The US Embassy in Guyana posted an image of the observer mission’s tweet on its Facebook page without comment, while the Canadian High Commissioner to Guyana retweeted the post with the comment, “[Canada] funded the Carter Center Election Observer Team in Guyana. I hope Guyana will allow them to return to complete their task. @CarterCenter has earned the respect of Guyanese citizens & political parties for decades.”
Under the current lockdown rules, if a special flight has to be chartered, the interested party has to seek the approval of the National COVID-19 Task Force, chaired by Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo. The Task Force had approved the arrival of the CARICOM scrutineer team, following a decision by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for a high-level CARICOM team to scrutinize the recount. A chartered British Airways flight from London also recently brought in a batch of 70 Exxon workers.
GECOM had made a decision on Friday, 27th of last month, a little over a week ago, to invite all local and international observer missions that participated in the March general and regional elections process to return for the recount. However, when Kaieteur News had contacted other observer groups during the last week, there was no invitation yet extended to them from the Commission. A Carter Center representative told this paper on Sunday last that while no invitation had come from GECOM, the organization remained committed to the electoral process and expected no hiccups in returning to take part in the recount process.
GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward said yesterday afternoon that she was only aware of a decision by one international observer mission to observe the recount, the Organisation of American States (OAS). She said that that team will be utilizing two of its local team members who were part of the mission for the March elections.

 

More in this category

Sports

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket Despite never playing hardball cricket

Wayne Jones described as the ‘Gary Sobers’ of Softball cricket...

May 03, 2020

By Sean Devers It very rare for someone who has never played any hardball cricket to become arguable the best softball batsman ever in Guyana but 60-year-old left-hander Wayne Jones proves this can...
Read More
iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of Champions’ eSports Round of 16 completed, Bremner, Cummings among favourites

iBET Supreme’s FIFA 20 ‘League of...

May 03, 2020

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains positive despite delay

Former Guyana Open champion Sukhram remains...

May 03, 2020

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with Nat’l C/ships

AAG hopeful athletics can resume in August with...

May 03, 2020

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

May 02, 2020

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the Year ‘It felt great to achieve a major award for my college’ says Priyanna

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the...

May 02, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019