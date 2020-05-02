Woman shot dead by teen after going outside to witness dispute – neighbour wounded

Police are trying to track down an 18-year-old who allegedly shot and killed his 59-year-old neighbour who had ventured to her verandah to witness a dispute with the suspect and another man.

Florence Forte, 59, of Lot 24 Front Road, West Ruimveldt, was shot in the eye at around 01:30 hrs yesterday. She succumbed some five hours later at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Brian Wiltshire, a 46-year-old neighbour who was also involved in the altercation, was shot in the chest. He was admitted to the hospital’s Intensive Care Unit.

Police have since issued a wanted bulletin for Timothy Evans, 18. They gave his last known address as Lot 67 West Ruimveldt Front, Georgetown.

According to reports, Ms. Forte was in her bedroom sleeping, but then ventured outside after hearing her neighbour arguing with someone who was allegedly trying to steal his friend’s motorcycle. One of the neighbours was Brian Wiltshire.A senior police official said that according to reports, Wiltshire saw another man stealing a motorcycle that belonged to a friend of Wiltshire’s.

He allegedly took the friend to the suspect’s home to retrieve it.

An argument ensued among the trio. Ms. Forte was reportedly watching on when the alleged thief fired four shots. One of the bullets struck Forte in the eye.

Her granddaughter Nicola Castello, stated that the rest of the family was unaware that Forte had ventured on the verandah.

However, after realising that she was not in her room, her husband went out to the verandah and found her slumped on the floor.

She was subsequently transported to the city hospital where she later died.

Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Timothy Evans is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-1389, 227-2128, 226-7476, 226-7065, 227-9271, 227-1611, 227-1149, 227-1270, 225-6940-9, 225-3650, 226-1928, 911 or the nearest police station.

WANTED BULLETIN

Timothy Evans is wanted by the police for questioning in relation to Murder committed on Florence Forte at West Ruimveldt Front, Georgetown.

NAME: TIMOTHY EVANS

AGE: 18 YEARS OLD

ETHNICITY: MIXED

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: LOT 67 WEST RUIMVELDT FRONT, GEORGETOWN

OFFENCE: MURDER

VICTIM: FLORENCE FORTE

DATE OF OFFENCE: MAY 1, 2020

PLACE OF INCIDENT: WEST RUIMVELDT FRONT, GEORGETOWN

See photos attached.