The recount must reflect the true SOPs currently in the hands of political parties

DEAR EDITOR,

The results of the General Election of March 2nd 2020, without any doubt, resulted in a clear win for the PPP/C party. At the close of polls, the votes have been carefully counted at each polling station. Tally sheets have been used, each vote has been recorded, and a signed tabulated statement by the representatives of the respective parties has been posted outside each polling station. These signed Statement of Polls (SOP’s) have now become legal documents and aggregating the SOP’s for each region gives the results of that region. By simply adding the results of the ten regions together gives you the results of the General Election. The aggregated results have shown the PPP/C won the 2020 General Elections and there is no dispute to this simple fact.

The Statement of Polls for nine regions have been released to the public so why is Region four SOP’s not released? The political parties have in their possession signed SOP’s for all ten regions. Like all the SOP’s, Region 4 SOP’s belong to the people and should not be kept within the confines of Mingo Lowenfield or GECOM but must be released immediately to the public before any recount.

Let the APNU/AFC leadership and functionaries in GECOM know that the recount is a confirmation of what is already known and no amount of rigging will change the results. Let the APNU/AFC cabal and GECOM also know that the recount is not a process used to derive a new set of concocted figures that will change or alter the Statement of Polls already declared for each Region. No party representative, who signed the Statement of Polls at the polling stations, have voiced any concerns of their authenticity, and no figure is in dispute. The foreign and local observers have declared that the entire electoral process went smoothly without any major hiccups and, barring the Mingo fiasco for Region 4, Guyana would have had a new Government in place weeks ago.

The western countries have already given notice to the Granger Administration that a government sworn in on false declarations will not be considered legitimate and sanctions will inevitably follow. These sanctions will not only affect the upper echelons of government – the President, Ministers and their families – but will eventually cascade down to touch the lives of every ordinary Guyanese. Granger fully knows this and this is what he said in an interview before the 2015 General Election in relation to sanctions and Guyana. ‘The sanctions inevitably will affect all Guyanese. We will all suffer…’ See interview with Granger at the following link:

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=140284074169429&id=100045635114599

The sanction process has started. Randy Depoo petitioned the US Government to sanction specific individuals both within the caretaker Government and GECOM for the illegalities already perpetrated against the Guyanese people. This is just the beginning and, should Granger illegitimately be sworn in as President, the call for more severe sanctions will naturally follow. Guyana will become a pariah state, a failed state, as Granger referred to in his interview. We do not have to go very far to witness the effect of sanctions on a state. International sanctions have brought our immediate neighbour, Venezuela, to its knees despite having the world’s largest recoverable oil reserves. The economy is in a tailspin. There is widespread shortages of food and other basic necessities of life and Venezuelans are fleeing in droves to other neighbouring countries including Guyana.

Is Granger willing to sacrifice the lives of all Guyanese in his quest to become the illegitimate President of Guyana through the rigging of a general election? Is this ‘The Good Life for all’ Granger promised during the election campaign?

The message is clear. The PPP/C have won the elections and no amount of tampering with the recount will change the results which are already in the international domain. Any rigging of the recount in favour of APNU/AFC will mean the swearing in of an illegitimate President thus precipitating severe international sanctions on Guyana. Should this happen, then very likely there will be social and economic upheaval in Guyana reflecting what is taking place in Venezuela.

Harry Krishna Beharry

London