Sadness nah gladness

Thursday was wan sad day. It mek water settle in dem boys eyes.

Three soliders from the GDF lose dem life when de pyrotechnic (fireworks) explosives dem was moving explode in the armory at the military base near the airport.

Was a real disaster tek place deh. De soldiers wah get killed been only doing dem wuk. But is suh wid life. You know nat the hour nar the day when God guh call you away.

Dem soliders wah get killed bin young. Dem nah even lose dem mooma features yet.

Dem nah see life good yet much less fuh experience de good life. Now dem gone fuh good. And duh mek dem family and de whole country sad.

Dem boys a feel real sorry fuh dem parents and family of dem solider wah dead. Is a real sad time in de country and this mek things mo bleak.

Dem boys rememba dat was just mo dan 2 months ago dat something like dat happen at de Coast Guard base. Solider been moving the ‘fireworks’ when it explode. One man been dead in duh incident.

Post mortem nah go bring back dead. But dem boys hope dat dem family get answers about wah happen. Is three family now in mourning and a couple others gah fuh worry about dem pickney wah get injured.

All Guyana should get down on dem knees and pray dat de suffering and deaths end soon.

And while yuh pon you knees seh a lil prayer fuh dem mudda and fadder wha lose dem pickney last Thursday.