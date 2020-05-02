Region Two police arrest persons gathering to drink at private residences

The Police Department on the Essequibo Coast is advising that persons to not only desist from gathering at public spaces, but also at private residences.

Based on reports reaching this publication, persons continue to gather in private despite repeated advice on social distancing.

Following confirmation of the Nova Coronavirus in Guyana, the Region Two Health Emergency rolled out a number of guidelines, which are geared at safeguarding residents against possible exposure. They stipulated that persons disengage from all public gatherings, and that Bars and liquor shops to be closed by 6pm daily; operating take away only during opening hours.

Many argue that gathering in public and in private does not carry the same penalty. The police clearly share a different opinion, since a number of persons have already been arrested for gathering on private residences.

Commander of the Region Two Division, Crystal Robinson, said persons were arrested for drinking at private residences, while some bar owners have been arrested for operating beyond the curfew hour.

She went on to say, “Some persons were found breaching the curfew hour and were arrested. And in some cases persons were drinking in private residences. So far, six persons were arrested for having their business opened after the curfew hour and thirteen persons have been arrested for gathering at private homes.”

Robinson indicated that thus far, all nightspots are adhering to the guidelines set out by the Regional Health Emergency Committee. Nevertheless, ranks will continue to patrol the Coast in an effort to ensure persons continue to adhere to the new curfew.