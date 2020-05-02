Latest update May 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Nation salutes essential workers – as Labour Day is observed

As Guyana observed Labour Day, President David Granger has commended workers in the essential and public services for their contribution in the local fight against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
“Working people of Guyana are conducting a courageous campaign against the deadly Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Health-care workers – including doctors, nurses, technicians and other medical professionals and the security forces – are on the frontline to prevent the spread of the disease, to protect the population and to provide care and treatment to those who have been infected,” the Head of State said in his address to the nation.
President Granger noted that while sections of the population are embracing measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus and are working remotely, these essential workers continue to provide critical support.
“Workers and servicemen are our heroes in this campaign…a grateful nation salutes the efforts of workers who are playing their part to keep our country safe.”
The President said the government is cognisant of the difficulties caused by the social restrictions, which have been enforced since the outbreak of the disease, however, he reminded that these measures were implemented to ensure the health and safety of all citizens.
The Head of State assured that the government will work assiduously to restore normalcy across all sectors and urged citizens to contribute to the national effort so this can be achieved as soon as possible.

