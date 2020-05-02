NAGAMOOTOO’s LAST LAP

DEAR EDITOR,

Prime Minister Moses Nagamootoo’s decision to tango on GECOM’s dance floor with his 14-day quarantine of the high level team from CARICOM that was invited to observe the recount of the votes was appalling. His poor and absurd decision to quarantine the CARICOM high level team was so idiotic that it was quickly squashed by his boss, President Granger on the very next day. In the first instance, Nagamootoo should have used better judgment in making such an important and sensitive decision. He should have kept politics out for the simple reason that he is a major stakeholder in the March 2 stalled elections results, which some believe was a clear case of conflict of interest. Also, a large section of the population believes that the 14 day quarantine of the CARICOM team was a political decision aimed at stalling or disrupting the recount of the March 2 election votes. This solidifies the belief espoused by the Honourable Prime Minister of Barbados and the Chair of CARICOM, Mia Motley that there are dark forces at work to derail the results of the March 2 elections. Weighing in on this issue was Kaieteur News prominent columnist, Freddie Kissoon. Is this the man who was designated to lead the PPP?

In relation to the health pandemic, Guyanese continue to be deprived of a comprehensive programme to seriously safeguard them from the deadly coronavirus. The truth is neither Nagamootoo nor Harmon, Chairman and CEO respectively, of the COVID COMMITTEE is trained or has the experience to deal with a pandemic of this magnitude and hence the prevention of the spreading of the disease.

Many in the public are at a loss as to what Nagamootoo continues to do to advance his political aspirations. Following the passage of the No Confidence Motion against the Coalition on December 21, 2018, Moses Nagamootoo was one of the chief architects to advance the voodoo arithmetic of the 32 ½ man rounded to a whole number of 33 plus one equal 34 needed to pass the motion. Who taught him such arithmetic?

What is clear is Prime Minister Nagamootoo who has been in politics for more than 50 years is on his last lap a politician, but it seems as though he is blind to this looming scenario. Very soon, he will no longer be the Prime Minister; therefore, this is an opportune time for him to exit the political stage. However, he believes that he is irreplaceable and that the country needs his stewardship. This shows that he is in serious denial which is a defining attribute of the man, Moses Nagamootoo.

Leyland Chitlall Roopnaraine

New York