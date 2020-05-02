Ministry reports 110% increase in positive COVID-19 cases in one month

Despite measures being implemented to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), Guyana has still recorded a 110% increase in positive cases in one month. These alarming figures were presented yesterday by the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, during her update to the nation.

In fact, she specifically stated that, “We are now at day 50 and we are right where we began with another 43 cases, a 110% increase in less than one month.

“It’s obvious that you are not taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously. How else can we explain a 110% increase in positive cases in less than a month? It is unfair to those who are following the guidelines to be placed at unnecessary risk especially our health workers, just because some of you don’t want to change your behaviour, you are being selfish. We are in a health crisis.”

“Stop venturing out unless you must, stop the congregating in public places, stop visiting friends and family, and maintain the physical distancing. You know all these guidelines, so please adhere to them so that we can get on with our lives and livelihood,” Minister Lawrence stressed.

Although the Health Minister highlighted the increase in the monthly positive cases, she also noted that as of May 1, the number of COVID-19 cases and fatalities remained at 82 and nine, respectively.

According to the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 dashboard, 582 have thus far been tested for the coronavirus, of which 500 returned as negative. Forty-nine are under institutional isolation, while 17 are in the COVID-19 quarantine facility.

Two have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). The dashboard highlighted that 24 have thus far recovered from the disease.

During the update Latoya Gooding, Oncology Specialist attached to the Georgetown Public Hospital Oncology Department, shed light on the effects of COVID-19 on individuals who are diagnosed with cancer and are on treatment.

1. It is important for you to know that you are very vulnerable for becoming infected and developing the most severe form of the Corona Virus Disease which can result in Death

2. In Guyana, Cancer is the third most common cause of death, with the most common types of being breast and cervical in females and prostate in males

3. The age groups most affected are women between the ages of 30-45years for cervical cancer, for breast women above age 65 years with the peak at 75 years and for prostate, men above age 50 years

Why are you very vulnerable? Cancer weakens your immune system by attacking the white blood cells which is your body’s first line of defense against harmful organisms such as bacteria, fungus and viruses making it easy for you to develop these diseases especially COVID-19 at this time

4. The side effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy can also weaken your immune system because while it is killing the cancerous cells, it also affects some of your red and white blood cells

So what can you do to protect yourself?

5. Stay at home and come out only when it is absolutely necessary

6. If you have to come out, ensure that you wear a facemask and also avoid congregating

7. Wash your hands as often as you can and also ensure that you clean the surfaces in your home with an alcohol-based solution or bleach. When out in public avoid touching your face and eyes unless your hands are washed or sanitized

8. Use your vitamins and all other medication provided by your healthcare worker

9. This is not a time for entertaining, so do not invite persons over to your home

10. Exercise and eat a balanced diet