Is there a justified rebellion against President Granger?

DEAR EDITOR,

Joe Harmon and other patriots feel Granger should have been sworn in days after the election using fraud and force. But Granger is resisting leading to a showdown in our party. Granger may not come out on top, as he does not control all levers of power like the disciplined forces and the party.

It is well known that Granger and Harmon were a close-knit team. Harmon, like any patriot, realized that Guyana needs business for development, and he quickly morphed into supporting businesses, the likes of BK, A.H & L Kissoon, Nand Persaud, DDL, Lloyd Singh, among other magnates. Instructed to end dominance in business and financial sector of country, Harmon facilitated growth of big businesses. The hardcore faction of our party, led by Granger and Volda Lawrence, was angry that Harmon has been teaming up with the business class and sought to cut him down. Harmon has been the hardest worker in the government.

Blame is being cast on Harmon, Volda Lawrence and others for the elections loss but others are saying the leader is to be blamed for the defeat.

Over the last four years, the country has performed poorly overall. Financial national reserves fell into deficits. Harmon has saved the economy from total collapse by working closely with the business sector albeit only a few businesses prospered while banks became wealthy. Harmon is not hands off like others. If he had led negotiations, we would have gotten a better deal from Exxon.

Harmon saved the party from a severe trashing at the polls and he is the only one preventing an opposition victory. He was campaigning in every corner. Unlike others who go to bed at 8 PM, Harmon has been up very late at night working to ensure the government is re-elected. President Granger is incensed that Harmon called a meeting to discuss succession planning. Had Granger been sworn in, there would not have been need for a meeting to discuss his removal from office. It was correct for the team to have a meeting on immediate succession planning; it is in the interest of the country.

The President unjustifiably removed Harmon as Director General of Office of the President and put him in charge of COVID, taking that power away from Volda. It is Harmon who is responsible for Granger remaining in office as caretaker President.

Harmon has strong support from Amna Ally, Roysdale Forde, James Bond, Mark Archer, Vincent Alexander, and others who are leading the effort against the opposition being declared the victor. Some big business owners are also very supportive of Harmon with funds to guarantee that our party remains in government. Volda Lawrence is coming around because the President does not have her in mind as a successor.

The President must reconsider moving Harmon and in agreeing to a Caricom recount that threatens our party’s hold on government.

Yours truly,

Shawn Simmons (APNU supporter)

Preservation of the Coalition