Inniss appointed interim head of referees

May 02, 2020 Sports 0

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Dion Inniss as Interim Head Of Referees Department, with immediate effect, following unsuccessful public advertisements to fill the position.

Dion Inniss

This was communicated to the referee fraternity Thursday via correspondence from the GFF’s Secretariat.
Accordingly, Inniss, Executive Committee Member with oversight for the referees programme, will perform the duties of the position including the following: to assist the Referees Committee; to implement decisions adopted by the Referees Committee; to carry out all tasks related to the logistics of refereeing; to carry out all administrative duties of the refereeing department; to implement programmes to develop the Referees according to the guidelines approved by the Referees Committee; to organise courses for Referees, Referee Instructors and Referee Assessors and to appoint Referees for various competitions.
Mr. Inniss brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role and will embark immediately on the development of a broad Referees Development strategy, in consultation and partnership with the all stakeholders.
Inniss was also a former FIFA-accredited referee.
The GFF continues to look for a suitable person to permanently fill the position.

