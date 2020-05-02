Guyanese resourcefulness

Citizens of this country have been compelled, on occasion, by force of circumstances, to dig deep and discover the necessary adaptations and employ far-reaching innovations that made a difference. These have contributed immensely to enhancements in the quality of life lived when there is little or next-to-nothing on which to call upon and depend. Today, citizens have risen to the occasion again.

Once again, in what the Chinese have christened as the Year of the Rat, already this is a hell of a Leap Year with only a third gone is much feared for what could be ahead in the days to come. Therefore, Guyanese have had to drill down to squeeze sustenance out of any available stone, by way of concoctions, both old and new.

In the past, shortages led to a smuggling boom that flourishes even more today, and not just for foodstuff but for armaments and narcotics. Today, blackpepper, green ginger and lemon grass are all making a triumphant return and occupying pride of place in local consciousness and local stomachs. They are for the fortifications provided through preemptive readying with protective armours long rumoured, long proven (according to many) to be potent alternatives to the more mainstream medicines. The foreign is scarce and terribly expensive, while the domestic varieties are abundant and reasonably cheap. Should expected economic pains turn out to be real, then those at the bottom of the economic ladder may be forced to black sage.

When faced with the unknown, Guyanese have, time and again demonstrated considerable and commendable resourcefulness to adapt by reaching for fulfilling local knowns. It should not come as any surprise if the crystal liquids of white rum and high wine are now part of the blends grounded and blended into predawn defenses. It would be still more surprising if red lavender is not somewhere in the mix, to provide the spiritual boost necessary at this hour that tries faith. Many Guyanese swear (by the good book, of course) at the utility and the longevity made possible by what was once disparagingly labelled ‘bush’ medicine, but has since gained respectability as alternative remedies, when all else fails, or is out of reach.

Now that the new global reality is of wearing masks in public, locals have caught on very quickly and creatively. Before we know it, masks may become a full-fledged style, the contours of a new cool. Masks of different colours, different sizes and shapes (for different purposes, some not legal) have followed suit in what are now developing cottage industries. Home remedies now share space with homemade masks which, in turn, have introduced home schooling brought about by so many of all ages being homebound. This is the equivalent of the old marooning of errant buccaneers, but one with an ironic twist. It is in plain sight and in the middle of civilization, with limited crowds of masked people hurrying by in eerie silence.

Bloodless illegal activities, such as price gouging evidence demand and supply in action; hoarding and squeezing, too; definitely vulgar exploiting and profiteering. Come to think of it, this is not so bloodless, after all, as some are blocked by the price arithmetic from partaking of the produce of the land, or most manmade manufactures. Citizens cannot build anything, including the strength from blood made poorer by being forced to pass by suddenly sharply expensive products.

Criminal enterprises flourish, and now through ironic and perverse misuse of masks serving as the recommended cover against the virus, for near perfect execution of criminal activities. There is nothing bloodless about such felonies, but the point is that, once again, Guyanese of all endeavours prove resourcefulness through adjusting to meet and overcome harsh circumstances. The Guyana Police Force already thin, is rendered much thinner at this time of increased vulnerability.

Still on the positive side, our resourcefulness has progressed from that of herbalists to that of amateur agriculturalists. Kitchen gardens, with plots of domestic pasture that were vacant are now ploughed and turned, to eke anything from the soil. Wet markets (open air meat displays) are under scrutiny and pressure, veggies and greens are gaining ground. Guyanese can master any challenge. Except, of course, those related to elections.