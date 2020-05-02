GCCI to lobby for phased reopening of non-essential businesses

The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce & Industry (GCCI) will be lobbying for a phased reopening of non-essential businesses. This is according to the Chamber’s President Nicholas Boyer.

During a telephone interview with Kaieteur News, Boyer explained that while the GCCI is conscious of the need for businesses to return to normalcy, it is equally conscious of the public health crisis that the country is facing.

“We are not dismissing the current Public Health pandemic but if we are looking at a long term crisis then we must have to have these non-essential businesses reopened at some point as well. I am not saying that it will happen now, we have to work out a proper system and do the necessary groundwork,” he said.

Boyer further added that, “It’s not only about the business owners losing revenue but also the staff losing income. There are a lot of people who depend on their day to day income and we must consider this as well.”

The GCCI head also explained that given the fact, the Chamber is aware that there is a need for persons to be safe. It is also aware that they need to “put food on the table.” As such, the GCCI is exploring ways to find the balance between the two.

Boyer further said that he will be looking at the responses of other countries, including Trinidad, USA and Europe on their approach to the economic situation.

Nevertheless, while using these countries as examples, he and the Chamber will also be doing their own ground work which will shape the proposal for the operations of these non-essential businesses.

This survey will include a section for businesses to explain the measures they will put in place to ensure the safety of employees and customers if given the green light to operate.

The President also noted that this proposal will not cater for businesses in the food and beverage industry, or businesses such as gyms.

Approximately one month ago, the Ministry of Public Health issued a stay at home order and a curfew. This was further extended by an additional month on April 30.

Since then, only individuals who are considered essential workers were given the authority to work. All other businesses are to remain closed.