Latest update May 2nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops capture suspect in slaying of gold miner

May 02, 2020 News 0

Police have captured murder suspect Lennox Estwick, six months after issuing a wanted bulletin for him for the murder of prominent gold miner Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.

Dead: Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll

Estwick, 23, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was arrested at around 00:45 hrs on Thursday at a house in Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.
The suspect’s 21-year-old brother was also taken into custody.
A search was conducted and the police discovered an unlicensed pistol, four rounds of live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis.
Estwick was one of several persons previously arrested in Linden in connection with another murder probe. He was also accused of being in unlawful possession of military clothing.
In 2015, he was among others who were charged, and granted bail for burglaries in Linden.
In January 2018, he was jointly charged with shooting at Dillon Batson.
On October 29, 2019, eight other suspects were held in relation to the murder of gold miner Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.
Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’; Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox; Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, were charged with murder.
Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie, were charged with accessory after the fact.
The incident took place on October 14, 2019, at Da Silva Street Newtown Kitty in front of El Dorado Trading.

More in this category

Sports

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

Inniss appointed interim head of referees

May 02, 2020

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has appointed Dion Inniss as Interim Head Of Referees Department, with immediate effect, following unsuccessful public advertisements to fill the position. This...
Read More
Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the Year ‘It felt great to achieve a major award for my college’ says Priyanna

Priyanna Ramdhani is Broncos Female Rookie of the...

May 02, 2020

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

May 01, 2020

GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help athletes flex with challenges of Covid-19 Hosting a virtual competition under consideration

GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help...

May 01, 2020

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

May 01, 2020

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine...

Apr 30, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019