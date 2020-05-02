Cops capture suspect in slaying of gold miner

Police have captured murder suspect Lennox Estwick, six months after issuing a wanted bulletin for him for the murder of prominent gold miner Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.

Estwick, 23, of 640 South Amelia’s Ward, Linden, was arrested at around 00:45 hrs on Thursday at a house in Lover’s Lane, South Amelia’s Ward, Linden.

The suspect’s 21-year-old brother was also taken into custody.

A search was conducted and the police discovered an unlicensed pistol, four rounds of live ammunition and ten grams of suspected cannabis.

Estwick was one of several persons previously arrested in Linden in connection with another murder probe. He was also accused of being in unlawful possession of military clothing.

In 2015, he was among others who were charged, and granted bail for burglaries in Linden.

In January 2018, he was jointly charged with shooting at Dillon Batson.

On October 29, 2019, eight other suspects were held in relation to the murder of gold miner Deon ‘Mow’ Stoll.

Shane “Demon” Morgan called ‘Delon Morgan’; Roberto Sankar, Wayne St. Hill and Steve Rollox; Odessa St. Hill, called ‘Baby’, were charged with murder.

Dr. Alanzo De Santos, Duncan Vanvield called ‘Blackboy’ and Keith McKenzie, were charged with accessory after the fact.

The incident took place on October 14, 2019, at Da Silva Street Newtown Kitty in front of El Dorado Trading.