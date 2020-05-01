Latest update May 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Why would City Council be piling on more pressure at this time?

May 01, 2020 Letters 0

DEAR EDITOR,

I was deeply disturbed to see in this time of severe crises of the Covid-19 pandemic, the political impasse with the elections still incomplete, and the country being buffeted by a world that is experiencing declining global economic activity, that the Public Relations Officer of the Mayor and Councillors of the City of Georgetown would be badgering property owners to pay up their rates, through the letters columns of the daily newspapers.
Most private businesses have had to be shuttered causing untold financial hardships to the owners and the employees who were involuntarily laid off, the vendors have had to stay home and stop plying their trade, the proceeds of which they normally use to cover their daily expenses — with no money leftover and no money in savings, they are now struggling to keep the pot boiling as they say.
Then there are the pensioners who have to join long lines at post offices at great risk to their health to uplift their pittances, which just cover the barest of essentials. Also, the circumstances surrounding the greatly reduced need for minibus and taxi services, virtually bringing public transportation in the city to a standstill, and the privation that has caused the owners, drivers and conductors.
I cannot therefore understand why amongst all this austerity the City Council expects persons to rush down to City Hall or to some bill-paying service provider to pay up their rates as a priority at this time. And for what are they rushing to pay up their dues to the Council?
The Day Care service has halted, restaurants, barber shops, etc., have closed, thus no longer needing the requisite public health licences, the Abattoir roof has caved in bringing meat processing there to a halt, construction in the city has all but stopped, thus nullifying the necessity for engineering services. Bridges and roads are not being built; yards are not being visited by Environmental Officers nor are they spraying for mosquitoes, rodent or vectors. And the list goes on and on.
Some cities around the world are donating thousands of masks to residents as a public health initiative; Georgetown has not even given personal protective equipment to its own employees. Other cities are helping the elderly, the homeless and migrants – providing from food to hygiene kits – our capital is doing no such thing.
While banks and other financial service providers, utility companies etc., are offering to reduce interest rates, defer loan payments and to relax bill payment schedules, our city fathers and mothers are chasing us down and demanding that we make as a priority the payment of property rates from the few pennies that we have in hand, while not knowing where the next ones will come from.
Sincerely,
Anu Bihari

More in this category

Sports

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

Ramnaresh Sarwan sets the record straight

May 01, 2020

Christopher Gayle’s outburst disseminated via a YouTube video a few days ago, is quite unfortunate. In that video, he has leveled false allegations and tarnished the good name and reputation of a...
Read More
GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help athletes flex with challenges of Covid-19 Hosting a virtual competition under consideration

GABBFF establish coping mechanism to help...

May 01, 2020

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

May 01, 2020

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine...

Apr 30, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul quits as Skipper, Lara retires after 17 years in Test Cricket

What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with...

Apr 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019