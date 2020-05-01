There are many more exciting things to be written about the 300+ Club

DEAR EDITOR,

I recently perused two articles in the local press in relation to Brian Lara’s world record- breaking 375 and 400 not out test innings. The articles contained several interesting issues.

This has titillated me to briefly do a bit of research and analysis on some of the batsmen who scored 300 or more runs in a single test innings, starting from April 3, 1930, when Andy Sandham scored the first triple century, 325, to November 2019 when David Warner pulverized the Pakistan bowlers for 335 not out.

It is apposite to note that 26 batsmen scored 30 triple centuries and 1 blasted a quadruple. Four batsmen twice scored over 300 runs in a single test innings. They are: Donald Bradman 334 and 304; Brian Lara 375 and 400 not out; Virender Sehwag 309 and 319 and Chris Gale 319 and 333.

Donald Bradman scored his triple centuries in July; Brian Lara in April; Virender Sehwag in March, while Chris Gale broke the sequence by making his triples in April and November. Two triple centuries and one quadruple were recorded at the Antigua Recreation Ground, St. John’s. Lawrence Rowe, Brendon McCullum and Azhar Ali each scored 302 runs in a single test innings.

Apparently the 330s appears to be a corridor of death for batsmen. Here are the batsmen who perished in that virus-infected corridor: Donald Bradman 334; Wally Hammond 336 not out; Hanif Mohammad 337; Graham Gooch 333; Mark Taylor 334 not out; Chris Gayle 333 and David Warner 335 not out.

Perhaps, Inzamam-ul-Haq and Michael Clarke were afraid of the deadly virus, so they stopped batting at 329. Matthew Hayden, who scored 380, was very fortunate to survive the virus, as he was dropped at long-on at 336. Sanath Jayasuriya escaped the 330s virus by the skin of his teeth. He departed at 340.

No other batsman ended his score in the 340s or 350s. The next highest score was 364 by Len Hutton, the world record. Garfield Sobers broke that record with 365 not out. Brian Lara dethroned Gary Sobers with 375, which was broken by Matthew Hayden’s 380 against Zimbabwe at the WACA Ground, Perth.

Six months later Brian Lara again climbed back to the apex with an astonishing 400 not out. He is still basking there. Mahela Jayawardene made a spirited effort to take away the crown from Brian Lara when he slammed 374 against South Africa.

There are many more exciting things to be written about the 300+ Club. One can find much more great information by checking out Cricinfo, or reading ‘400 Not Out. A History Of World Records’ by Guyanese, Vijay P. Kumar.

Somehow, I feel that this is a good point for me to stop.

Yours faithfully

Clinton Conway

Assistant Commissioner of Police

(Retired)