The COVID-19 task force is creating a mess

Latest update May 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
After paying taxes to the government for decades, it is disappointing that basic needs cannot be provided to those who are affected in this season of COVID-19 or maybe we should accept that the decision-makers do not want to care for the citizens.
It seems as though the task force is keen on creating a situation to test the breaking point of our healthcare system. Lives would have been saved and fewer resources required in the long run, if decisive and immediate actions were taken by this task force.
A real plan was needed, which would have avoided the situation which we are currently in. Even if it cost over 10 billion dollars in the short term, it would be less than what we will spend based on where we are heading at this time. It is fitting to point out we are renovating a building for 1 billion dollars plus millions per month in rent, for cases we can simply avoid. We also have to consider the cost of caring for those who are infected.
For a country that has a poor healthcare system, a completed lockdown was and is needed for at least three weeks. Only essential businesses should have been allowed to function during this time. By doing so, the hot spots would be identified and appropriate action taken. During and after the lockdown period, those who are vulnerable should be cared for.
I am not just referring to giving food items, but we need to work alongside the utility companies, landlords and other entities to reduce the burdens, especially for those who are vulnerable. Support should also be given to businesses in whatever way possible.
I am convinced that the task force that is in place is clueless and careless as to what they are doing, and, as a result, they are creating a mess that has resulted in wasting of resources and, most importantly, the loss of lives.
S. Singh
