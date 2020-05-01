Latest update May 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Occupants of “ganja boat” in deadly Berbice collision remanded for narcotics

Five men, including the captain of a boat that Monday collided with another vessel on the Berbice River near Friendship Village, were yesterday charged and remanded to prison on possession of narcotics charge.

Remanded: Netram Punwasi

Remanded: Kevin Archer

Remanded: Marvin Kissoon

The men are Kevin Archer, 20, a labourer with no address given; Ramnarine Punwasie, 23, also a labourer of Lot 12 Palmyra Village, East Canje Berbice; Carl Williams, 51, a fisherman of Lot 6 Adelphi Settlement, East Canje Berbice; Marvin Kissoon, 39, a fisherman of Lot 8 Sheet Anchor East Canje Berbice; and Netram Punwasie, 38, a carpenter/mason of Lot 12 Palmyra Village ,East Canje, Berbice. All five were today charged with possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking when they appeared at the New Amsterdam Magistrate Court, where the charge was read to them by Magistrate Peter Hugh via Skype.

Remanded: Carl Williams

Remanded: Ramnarine Punwasi

They pleaded not guilty to the joint charge and were all remanded to prison until July 5th, 2020.According to initial reports, the five men with Kissoon as captain, were proceeding north in their boat while another boat transporting Romario Denhart, Godfrey “Freeman” Denhart, Julian Mckenzie and Kidman Lindie were heading in the opposite direction.It is alleged that he (Kissoon) steered the boat in an eastward direction to avoid a collision, but the other boat also steered in the said direction and both boats collided and capsized forcing the occupants in the water.

Dead: Romario Denhart

Dead: Julian McKenzie

Dead: Freeman Denhart

He added that his men re-entered the boat and fled the scene after realising that the captain and the occupants of the other vessel did not surface from the water.
Information provided to the police by Kissoon led investigators to Edinburgh Village, East Bank Berbice on Tuesday where three of the men he was in the boat with were arrested. The men were found in possession of thirty- two taped parcels of suspected cannabis which when weighed amounted to 36.97 kilograms. The fourth man turned himself in to police yesterday morning. Meanwhile all four bodies from the other boat were recovered and are presently awaiting a post-mortem.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

