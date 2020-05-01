Man dies in freak tree-cutting accident

Latest update May 1st, 2020 12:59 AM
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Vibert Johnson, 56, a driver of Lot 386 Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara.
The incident is reported to have occurred about 14:30 hrs on the 25th April last at De Kinderen Village, East Bank Berbice. Information is that Johnson and some relatives had travelled up to De Kinderen to clear some bushes off some land at a family property when tragedy struck.
Reports are that while Johnson was cutting a tree, it fell on him and he was knocked unconscious. He reportedly received injuries to his face and his left foot.
Relatives and bystanders rushed to his aid and tried to render assistance, after which he was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
The matter was reported and police visited the scene where photographs were taken and several persons were questioned and statements taken. Johnson’s body is presently at New Amsterdam Public Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.
