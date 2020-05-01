Latest update May 1st, 2020 12:59 AM

Individual sanctions now!

DEAR EDITOR,

Personal sanctions should be applied immediately by international communities to APNU/AFC members and GECOM officials who have continued to derail Guyanese democracy.
Since the close of Polls on March 2, 2020, and continuing to date, their actions to cultivate “getaway ideologies” from a democratic process, is evident to all rational Guyanese. Further, most of us will agree to the fact that the democratic and ethical principles associated with the electoral process have diminished.
In this context, can we as Guyanese accept as gospel that Mr. Ramjattan will congratulate Dr. Ali, our new president, when the recount process is over? I am sure that Mr. Ramjattan knew that the PPP/C won the elections since March 3, 2020. He should have accepted the results and congratulated Dr. Ali almost seven weeks ago.
Do we believe this seemingly sober and democratic portrait that they are seeking to present to our nation – a new, defined thinking – when we all know their speeches contradict democratic action?
After all the undemocratic events that have unfolded since the 2018 NCM to present, the recount process and conclusion of the 2020 general and regional elections seems far from over. Are we to believe that the related architects will ensure that a transparent and uninterrupted recount process will be done, after all their sinister motives embedded with deeply undemocratic tactics are evolving as the new normal daily?
The evidence is clear that key architects are ascribing to have power at any cost, whereby derailing our democratic values and principles.
The international community should apply personal sanctions now to these individuals for the beginning of restoration of democracy in Guyana.
Yours sincerely,
Richard Moore

