Happy Labour Day to all of Guyana!

Below are some messages in commemoration of this auspicious day.

Today Kaieteur News joins its fellow working class Guyanese to celebrate Labour Day 2020.

PEOPLE’S NATIONAL CONGRESS REFORM

The People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) joins all Guyanese workers as well as those of our Region and the world at large in celebrating Labour Day. This is usually the occasion when the workers of the world and the organizations which represent them take stock of their situations and conditions and resolve to take strong and determined actions to ensure that their gains are preserved, and that the fight continues for a better future.

On this occasion, the PNCR recognizes the critical role that Trade Unions have played in the political, economic and social development of the country and asserts that such a role can only continue if the Trade Union Movement as a whole remains united and protect the interests of the workers of this country.

The PNCR salutes the workers of this nation as we struggle to create a more cohesive and prosperous Guyana where all can achieve the promised good life. The PNCR asserts that such a society can only come about if the Trade Union Movement as a whole is united and protect the interests of the workers of this country. The Party also admonishes the trade union movement to recognize that the current era demands that Trade Unions must make necessary adjustments to cope with the existing and emerging challenges, so that they can survive and remain relevant.

Solidarity forever!

THE PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY

The People’s Progressive Party takes this opportunity to extend warmest greetings to all workers and labour leaders throughout the nation on the occasion of International Workers’ Day. This significant day, which celebrates the important resource of human labour, allows for the recognition of invaluable contributions of the labour force, particularly the public service, in the development of our nation. Labour Day also offers an opportunity for reflection on the gains made, challenges encountered and on the advances that are needed to improve the welfare of all Guyanese workers.

This year’s observance of Labour Day is taking place in a challenging political environment where naked attempts are afoot to subvert the will of the Guyanese people, derail the electoral process, reverse the democratic gains made since 1992 and take our nation down a path of regression.

At the March 2020 General and Regional Elections, Guyanese workers sent a clear signal to the Coalition and our Party wishes to assure that no effort will be spared in the fight to ensure that the will of the people prevails, particularly given that only a legitimate government can address the concerns of our people. The political struggle and the struggle of workers are closely linked. The Party wishes to stress the need for support to households where many are struggling to feed their families and calls for action in this regard.

Mindful of the difficulties our workers are now enduring, the People’s Progressive Party hopes that this Labour Day will bring a renewed sense of commitment to the current struggle – a fight to protect our democracy and the future progress and prosperity of all our people. The PPP will continue to stand in solidarity with all our workers, as it has for decades.

FEDERATION OF INDEPENDENT TRADE UNIONS OF GUYANA

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) and its affiliates the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU), the National Association of Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Employees (NAACIE), the Guyana Labour Union (GLU) and the Clerical and Commercial Workers Union (CCWU) joins in extending fraternal greetings to the nation and especially the workers of Guyana on this occasion of May Day 2020. We, at this time too, send our best wishes to the workers and their organisations across the world as we extend our wishes of solidarity to those who are engaged in the varied struggles to protect their way of life, to bring about betterment, and to safeguard their national interests.

We celebrate May Day 2020 also with some sense of sadness as we remember our dear comrade and outstanding leader, Komal Chand who passed on a few weeks ago. Brother Komal who, at the time of his passing, was the First Vice President of the Federation was indeed a committed comrade. During his lifetime, he tirelessly advocated on behalf of the working-class not only in Guyana but across the world as a member of the Presidential Council of the World Federation of Trade Unions (WFTU). He was one of the Federation’s foremost speakers on May Day and was always willing when called upon. His addresses, we recall, were incisive and inspiring and for him it was a source of pride and for us all his addresses were enlightening as much as they were stimulating. Indeed, on this May Day, he is deeply missed as we recall fondly the times we spent with him. As we mourn the loss of this outstanding workers leader, we go forward stronger on the path he paved and the contributions he made.

As we observe May Day 2020, we urge to let our voices be heard and heard loudly. We have a country to build and a struggle to win. We stand to lose though we have much to gain. Let us remember as workers we only have our chains to lose. Let us continue to hold high our banners of struggle and solidarity; let us continue to wage our justifiable struggles, and let us remain united in the face of those who seek to weaken our all-round thrust for betterment and improvement. Let us all go forward together!

Guyana Trade Union Congress General Secretary, Lincoln Lewis

Brothers and Sisters of the Trade Union Movement, workers, fellow Guyanese-

The world is at war with the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and faces the threat of social, economic and political fallout that can have far reaching consequences on smaller countries and developing economies. To date over three million persons around the world have tested positive for Covid-19. Hundreds of thousands of lives have been lost and whereas these figures are of concern, the impact of this pandemic will be felt far beyond the deaths as millions are affected indirectly. Many homes have lost their breadwinners, children are orphaned and left to care of family, strangers and institutions. Joblessness has increased in those hard hit communities as the economic impact of COVID-19 unfolds.

In the tiny nation of Guyana with less than a million persons there have been 82 positive cases and nine deaths. Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence has reminded persons that the local death rate is above the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) average. Whereas these numbers may sound low compared to the figures in other parts of the world. Guyana can ill afford the effects of COVID-19 on any aspect of its resources and development. This virus has a non-discriminatory social and economic impact on various countries across the world. It has affected rich and poor alike, though statistics around the world is showing more persons of lower socio-economic bracket make up the majority of those who suffer- the working poor.

Workers of Guyana desire social, political and economic transformation- they want to see systems put in place now that would provide the assurance needed. We believe the time is now to conceptualise and develop an indigenous programme aimed at empowering every region and all their citizens. This programme must see the establishment of laws to strengthen the regional system and re-investment in each region from the revenue garnered from the exploitation of the unique resources of each region. Revenue from oil and gas must be targeted to improve our service sectors such as healthcare, education, internet, disaster preparedness, etc.

Last year March, the Guyana Trades Union Congress laid before this nation and submitted to the President and Leader of the Opposition a 19-point proposal, which points us in the direction of realising a more inclusionary form of government. We think this is critical to social cohesion, economic parity and national unity. Among the issues proposed were the parliamentary Opposition having a presence on state boards and constitutional commissions, the National Budget passed by no less than 60 percent vote of all the Members of the National Assembly, and passage of legislation to give meaning to our political system of inclusionary democracy. That is the shared governance the Guyana Constitution gave us and we demand implementation of.

GTUC will continue to advocate for the realization of this for the benefit of Guyana and the working class. We urge every citizen to join us in doing so regardless of political persuasion and party loyalty. Let us put Guyana first now and post COVID-19 which in a most deadly way reminds us of our interdependence.

GTUC encourage the workers of Guyana and their families to stay safe.

Solidarity forever…the Union makes us strong!