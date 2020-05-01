9th COVID-19 death recorded – Curfew extended to June as four new cases recorded

Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, yesterday confirmed the ninth death in Guyana as a result of COVID-19, while the Ministry expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

The deceased is 67-year-old Samuel Morris who passed away at approximately 20:20hrs on Wednesday. Mr. Morris was an Intensive Care Unit patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and had suffered from other complication, including diabetes.

Yesterday, the Ministry announced four new cases of the disease, taking Guyana’s current COVID-19 figure to 82.

During a live update via Facebook, Minister Lawrence continued to plead with all Guyanese to intensify efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 by practising social distancing, staying at home, wearing face masks, and regularly and thoroughly washing hands.

The Minister noted that Georgetown continues to be the epicenter of the COVID -19 infection in Guyana, listing several communities identified as hotspots for the spread of the virus: Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown, and Cummingsburg

Bourda South Ruimveldt Gardens, Lamaha Park, Thirst Park, Campbellville, East Ruimveldt , Guyhoc Park, Lodge, Albouystown and Laing Avenue.

In her presentation, the Public Health Minister called on residents of those communities to take extra precaution.

“My fellow Guyanese,” she exhorted, “I hope you have taken note of these areas and realize how close the coronavirus disease is to you. I am therefore appealing to you to change your behaviour pattern and adhere to the guidelines provided to enable us to stop the upward trajectory and help flatten the curve.”

She stressed that “if not we will have a situation beyond our control.”

At present, the Public Health Ministry has recorded 82 positive cases with the number of persons who have recovered from the disease moving to 22; 579 persons were tested with 497 testing negative. Two persons remain in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 in quarantine and 51 in isolation.

Meanwhile, given the jump in cases, the Government has signed an order, published in the Extraordinary Gazette of April, 29 extending the nationwide 6:00 pm – 6:00 am curfew for another month—the curfew now has an expiry date of June 3, 2020.

The gazette also outlined that the Government has taken compulsory acquisition of the Ocean View Hotel. The Hotel which was under rehabilitation by the government is expected to be converted into a National Sanatorium for COVID -19 patients and those with related illnesses.