Dem companies give slack change from back pocket

One of the biggest companies in Guyana behaving cheap, cheap, cheap and don’t have a conscience. Imagine dis company which does rake in billons of dollars every year ask dem staff fuh tek pay cut. Some of dem staff barely mekkin ends meet. Yet, dis rich, rich company asking dem own staff fuh put less food pun dem table.

De company even get a union to support dem. But dem boys wan know if dem bin tell the union that the kantract dem gat with the guvment give dem a fixed rate of return. Wha dah mean is no matter wha happen, dem profits guarantee. Dem gun reclaim it from you, de cusstomer. So why dem wan dem poor worker fuh tek salary cut? Dem boys seh shame on dem. Is a fact that the company not losing money as people gat to use all the services.

Dem boys also seh shame on one of dem big oil company wha tek out some slack change from dem back pocket and give ah we fuh fight Coronavirus. Is the same company fly in a special plane to bring in and carry out dem super-salaried staff. Dem boys seh the guvment bend backwards to help dem but de same guvment nah do nuttin’ yet fuh dem poor Guyanese who stranded outside. But when yuh big, yuh tall. And when yuh small, yuh liable to fall.

Den dem gat some bank, dem hand tighter than the man from Fine Ants. Dem boys seh, every year dem declaring billions in profit. Dem too does tek out some slack change and give ah we.

Dem boys waiting fuh see how dem gun help dem small businesses wah suffering because of the lockdown.

Talk half and watch dem big company and dem cheapness and tell dem we nah gun fudget dem.