Archery Guyana pegged back by Covid-19

May 01, 2020

Head Coach of Archery Guyana Nicholas Hing informed Kaieteur Sport yesterday that Archery has been affected by the global crisis. Hing revealed that in addition to a few tournaments that would’ve already shot off for the year, key developmental initiatives have been placed on hold.

Nicholas Hing (right) and Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton

Robert Singh

Since World Archery; the Governing body of the sport, rightfully cancelled all events for the year last month the Archery fraternity is coming to grips with the fact that they will have to work on their game individually if they wish to maintain their current level or even get better.
Hing explained that there was an indoor tournament set on the Elections’ weekend in March that had to be postponed but since then, things have gone from bad to worse with the spread of the coronavirus globally and locally, preventing that tournament from coming off.
In addition, Guyana Archery had on their 2020 schedule an outdoor tournament slated for Easter weekend. In the region, the local archers were invited to the fourth Caribbean Beginners & Developmental Tournament in the British Virgin Islands (BVI) last month.
At last year’s developmental tournament that was held in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, Robert Singh, in Guyana’s debut at the tournament finished with a total of three medals, two silver and one bronze.
Hing further disclosed that their sport association’s promising schools’ outreach programme has also been put on pause. Last November, a club was formed in Queens College (QC) that was very enthused to get involved in the sport but everything has been at a standstill since.
“The Isa Islamic Academy in East Street and a few other schools that show interest in getting involved in Archery were set to benefit from our outreach programmes and whenever we overcome this pandemic, working with schools will be one of our main priorities as we aim to expand our archers’ pool”, Hing posited.
The level one judging seminar planned for this year has also been pushed over to 2021. Hing concluded that, “I’m trying to get some practice at home and I am encouraging my players to do the same. It will not be at full distance but it is still better than not doing anything. You don’t have to have a field or large space to practice and you can work on your technique and form which is very important as well.” (Calvin Chapman)

 

