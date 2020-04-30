Victim’s family in Pomeroon boat mishap wants Coast Guard to compensate

Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
It has now been more than a week since 32-year-old Ryan Khayum lost his life, Coast Guard vessel slammed the rear end of his boat in the Pomeroon River. While the Coast Guard remains in police custody, relatives of the now dead farmer are seeking compensation from the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) in a number of areas.
The dead farmer’s mother, Debby Khayum, told Kaieteur News that her family is requesting compensation for Khayum’s funeral, the damaged boat and damaged outboard engine. On April 20, 2020, the GDF vessel collided with the rear end of Khayum’s vessel. The incident occurred sometime around 09:00 pm as the farmer was returning home from Charity with his wife and two cousins [and not two uncles as initial reports had stated].
Khayum met his watery demise just moments after sustaining multiple slashes about his body, while his wife and cousins were rushed to the Oscar Joseph Hospital, Charity where they were treated and later discharged.
According to family members, five ranks of the GDF visited their home the day following Khayum’s funeral offering compensation. Mrs. Khayum claims that to date, there has been no compensation from the GDF despite repeated requests.
She went on to say, “five GDF men who claimed that he was the head of the Pomeroon base, they come the day after the funeral and claim that they gonna cover all the expense, but to date no compensation… he [Khayum] was the sole bread winner and the boat and the engine he use to rent. Right now the boat destroyed and that worth two million, the engine is about 800,000… the funeral and additional expenses were about $2 million.”
Kaieteur News understands that Khayum had entered the farming business just a few months after quitting work in the mining sector.
Apr 30, 2020By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Apr 30, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Did the Guyanese people ever stopped to think why on March 5 the AFC held a press conference and tried clownishly to fool... more
The West Indies Cricket Board of Control (WICBC) took a decision to drop Roy Fredericks from the West Indies squad for the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]