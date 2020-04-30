Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

VAT-free electricity for consumers until July

Among the series of COVID-19 relief measures granted by the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), there is a three-month waiver of Value Added Tax (VAT) on electricity.
To the benefit of all customers of state-owned Guyana Power and Light Incorporated (GPL), the VAT exemption that has been implemented will be effective from April to June and May to July for pre-paid and post-paid consumers, respectively.
Manager of GRA’s Public Relation Unit, Melissa Baird, noted that pre-paid customers were able to access the tax break a month earlier than post-paid consumers because their consumption of electricity is immediate.
Baird noted too that due to the urgency needed to grant the tax break, post-paid customers were unable to enjoy the tax exemption on their April bill.
Therefore, these consumers will enjoy the break until July, the same 3-month tax break as pre-paid customers.
VAT is usually applied to electricity consumption of $10,000 or more. With more citizens at home in light of the gazetted emergency measures, the tax exemption was instituted to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. (DPI)

 

New 2019