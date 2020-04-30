Two remanded for Mahaica fisherman’s death

One week after 40-year-old Zahir Ali of Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was knifed to death in his neighbour’s yard, a juvenile and another man have been remanded to prison for his murder.

The defendants, Abdool Sherwin Jones, called ‘Shavo,’ 41, and the minor made their appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George when the indictable charge was read to them.

They were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on April 22, 2020, at Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Ali. The police are awaiting legal advice on a third suspect who is in custody.

Kaieteur News had also previously reported that, prior to the incident, Ali was in the house, which he shared with his wife and four children when he heard what sounded like repeated banging on his roof. Upon investigating, he found that it was some neighbours who were throwing stones.

Ali then reportedly confronted the neighbours and a heated argument ensued. It was reportedly during the argument that the neighbours pulled Ali into their yard and brutalized him. He was reportedly chopped and beaten which caused him to sustain injuries to his left side chest and abdomen.

About 10 minutes after the assault, Ali was seen running out of the neighbours’ yard covered in blood. He was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Magistrate George remanded Jones to prison and the minor to the juvenile detention centre, the matter was adjourned to May 22, 2020.