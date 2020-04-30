Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two remanded for Mahaica fisherman’s death

Apr 30, 2020 News 0

One week after 40-year-old Zahir Ali of Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, was knifed to death in his neighbour’s yard, a juvenile and another man have been remanded to prison for his murder.

Dead: Zahir Ali

The defendants, Abdool Sherwin Jones, called ‘Shavo,’ 41, and the minor made their appearance in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Alisha George when the indictable charge was read to them.
They were not required to plead to the charge which stated that on April 22, 2020, at Mosquito Hall, Unity, Mahaica, East Coast Demerara, they murdered Ali. The police are awaiting legal advice on a third suspect who is in custody.
Kaieteur News had also previously reported that, prior to the incident, Ali was in the house, which he shared with his wife and four children when he heard what sounded like repeated banging on his roof. Upon investigating, he found that it was some neighbours who were throwing stones.
Ali then reportedly confronted the neighbours and a heated argument ensued. It was reportedly during the argument that the neighbours pulled Ali into their yard and brutalized him. He was reportedly chopped and beaten which caused him to sustain injuries to his left side chest and abdomen.
About 10 minutes after the assault, Ali was seen running out of the neighbours’ yard covered in blood. He was rushed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.
Magistrate George remanded Jones to prison and the minor to the juvenile detention centre, the matter was adjourned to May 22, 2020.

More in this category

Sports

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Apr 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul quits as Skipper, Lara retires after 17 years in Test Cricket

What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with...

Apr 29, 2020

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Apr 29, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with hampers

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with...

Apr 29, 2020

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for...

Apr 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019