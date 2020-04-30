Traffic light batteries stolen again – Ministry seeks help to identify suspect caught on CCTV

The Public Infrastructure Ministry has once again reported that traffic lights across the capital city are being vandalized and their batteries stolen by unknown perpetrators.

This time, batteries were removed from cabinets for the traffic signal systems installed at the following intersections: Sheriff Street and Garnett Street; Camp Street and Lamaha Avenue; Conversation Tree and Railway Embankment and UG Road and Rupert Craig Highway.

Close Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras managed to catch one alleged suspect in the act and the Ministry is calling on the general public to help identify the vandal.

Further, the Public Infrastructure Ministry sought to remind the public and the unscrupulous persons purchasing the batteries that once found guilty of theft and vandalism by the Rule of Law for destroying Government’s property, they shall be prosecuted accordingly.

These acts of vandalism resulted in the downing of traffic lights all across the capital that can lead to serious consequences for road users.

Back in September 2019, the Ministry reported that over $2M in traffic light batteries were stolen while the cabinets were vandalized.

Not only did the vandals remove the main battery, they also carted off with the back-ups resulting in non-functioning traffic lights.

The Ministry in its statement urged persons to refrain from “vandalizing and stealing much needed public infrastructure.”

“The general public is kindly asked to contact the nearest police station, the Ministry’s Public Relations Department on 227-0799 or via the Ministry of Public Infrastructure Facebook page to report any acts of this nature,” the Ministry said.