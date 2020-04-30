Three-year-old found dead in Berbice home

The police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Tiaan Ramballee, age 3, of Lot 26 Grant 1651 Crabwood Creek, Corentyne, Berbice.

The incident allegedly occurred around 07:00 hrs on Tuesday at the said address.

According to information, the toddler lived with his parents, Tamanie Lackraj called “Roshnie”, a 21-year-old housewife, and Charran Ramballee, 23, a labourer, in the lower flat of a two storey wooden and concrete building.

Information revealed that the mother was outside of the house doing her regular chores, while the child was inside looking through a window which had iron grills that are approximately six inches apart.

Prior to his death, the child was reportedly standing on a rice bag while he pushed his head through a space on one of the windows between two bars in order to talk with some children next door.

According to Lackraj, after not hearing her son’s voice for a while, she decided to go inside to check on him. There she found him unconscious with his head stuck between two of the iron bars and he was hanging by his neck. She also noticed that the rice bag he was standing on was lying on the ground under him. She raised an alarm and immediately removed him from between the bars and rushed him to the Skeldon Public Hospital.

There he was examined by a doctor and pronounced dead on arrival.

The body is presently at the Skeldon Public Hospital Mortuary awaiting a Post Mortem.

Lackraj was taken into custody but later released. Investigations are ongoing.