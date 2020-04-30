Stabroek Block Oil Companies donate $60M to combat COVID-19 – Funds donated may be recoverable as expenses

Stabroek Block co-venturers ExxonMobil, Hess and CNOOC-Nexen have donated a combined GY $60 million to the Civil Defence Commission (CDC), Salvation Army and Rotary Guyana, with the aim of combating the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Guyana and supporting COVID-19 relief programmes.

According to a statement to the press yesterday, from the CDC, Salvation Army and Rotary, the oil majors are providing these funds as part of the programme established collaboratively with the Department of Energy (DOE) to support social projects. The Stabroek Block companies were assisted by the Department in identifying programmes that were in greatest need of COVID-19 funding and could reach as many people as possible throughout the country.

The CDC received $40 million to support the Ministry of Public Health (MOPH) for additional quarantine facilities, food, sanitation items and equipment, including personal protective equipment for staff at the quarantine facilities.

Director General of the CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig, said the funds will also be utilized to supplement the humanitarian efforts designed to bring hampers of relief supplies to the people most vulnerable to COVID-19. Hampers will include food, cleaning and sanitation supplies, cloth masks and educational material on protecting against COVID-19, which will be distributed to senior citizens, children’s homes and the economically disadvantaged.

“We continue to develop the most effective mechanism to ensure that the vulnerable population receives the most appropriate relief since the levels of impact vary and can have short-, medium- and long-term effects,” Lt. Col. Craig remarked.

The Salvation Army received $10 million to support hamper distribution in the regions, in coordination with the CDC, as well as for hot meals for the homeless in Region 4.

“The Salvation Army is working hard to be there for vulnerable people at this time and we are pleased that this contribution will help us to carry out this mission,” Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army, Major Matignol Saint-Lot said.

Rotary Guyana also received $10 million to be used for medical supplies including procurement of N95 masks, oxygen tanks and personal protective equipment for hospitals and clinics throughout Guyana.

“This complements our Community COVID-19 Initiative which was launched a few weeks ago to provide protection for our brave frontline workers and supplies for those who are infected by this virus,” said Assistant Governor Renata Chuck-A-Sang.

According to the release, Director of the Department of Energy Dr. Mark Bynoe related that, “In these challenging times the Department of Energy, Ministry of the Presidency is pleased to be associated with this national effort to bring some level of relief to our vulnerable communities and those on the frontline in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic in conformity with the ideals of shared sacrifices.”

The release also carried the views of the oil company executives on the donations.

“It is important that we support each other during these unprecedented times,” ExxonMobil Guyana President Rod Henson said. “We support first responders who are working hard to help Guyana confront this pandemic as well as those who need additional assistance.”

Hess Vice President of Exploration and CNOOC International Executive Vice President Liu Yongjie shared similar sentiments.

Notably, ExxonMobil and its partners, as well as all of the oil companies operating in Guyana, can recover any of the money spent on donations, sponsorships and other contributions to various local organisations. According to the Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) for the Stabroek Block, that Minister of Natural Resources, Raphael Trotman, signed with ExxonMobil, on government’s behalf, the company’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), was granted the privilege of recovering funds that it has channeled into corporate donations. Last year, ExxonMobil had committed that it would not seek to recover monies it had then so far spent on donations but it is unclear whether a similar position will be taken in this case.