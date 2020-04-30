Private Covid-19 Testing to ease burden off Public Healthcare System – DCMO

The Ministry of Public Health recently gave the green light to a few private medical facilities to offer Covid-19 testing using the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology. This is according to Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Campbell will relieve the burden on the public healthcare system.

Privately-owned Eureka Medical Laboratory has recently begun offering private Covid-19 testing, while another private medical facility is expected to begin soon.

The first batch of results from Eureka was handed over to the Ministry of Public Health on Monday, with one confirmed one positive case; however, it is not being considered a separate new case since the individual had also subsequently tested positive at a public health facility and the case was already recorded.

Dr. Gordon-Campbell told Kaieteur News that the fact that this lab is offering the test “of the same quality (PCR) is a relief to the public health system.”

She noted that this coupled with the Ministry’s mobile units will ease the burden off of the country’s sole national referral hospital, the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) and also the individuals who wish to be tested since they would not have to wait long periods to be screened and tested.

She added that it is also more convenient for individuals who don’t want to use the public healthcare system for testing. It gives them an option to have their tests done privately.

The DCMO further stated that all results are sent to the Ministry so the records can be updated and the necessary actions and treatments can be administered.

Further, Andrew Boyle, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) told this publication that Eureka Lab is expected to begin testing in Guyana for the virus by mid June. He explained that the company has already sourced the necessary machines and is now awaiting the testing kits so it can begin its operations.

Currently, samples taken at the lab are being shipped out of Guyana by courier and takes approximately 4-5 days for the results to be given to the patients. However, with the test being conducted locally, results will be made available within 24 hours.

The National Public Health Reference Laboratory that does all COVID-19 testing is currently the only Level 5 (highest level) facility, capable of performing public health testing in Guyana.

To this end, it is often taxed with the diagnosis and monitoring/management of the Human Immune Deficiency Virus (HIV) population in Guyana, especially for early HIV infant diagnosis in babies who are born to HIV-positive mothers. The lab also screens all blood donated to the National Blood Transfusion Service, and offers testing for tuberculosis (TB) culture and drug sensitivity testing for TB patients, to see whether they have developed resistance to anti-TB medications.