Prime suspect in Linden execution-style killing found with grenade, bulletproof vest

After days of searching, police officers were able to capture 21-year-old Coby George of 67F Wismar Housing Scheme. He was wanted in connection with the execution style killing of Glenroy Chapman which took place in Linden about three weeks ago.

Kaieteur News understands that after the suspect was caught last Monday, investigators from the Criminal Investigation Department were given the permission to search the home of the suspect.

It was during that search that a grenade, bulletproof vest, Guyana Defence Force uniform, a haversack, 10 small bottles of vaccines, and a black facemask were found hidden in a pen guarded by a pitbull dog.

Chapman, 44, was shot multiple times about his upper body, as he sat on a bench with a friend in front of his yard, at approximately 18:30 hrs on Monday.

According to reports, Chapman was in the company of a friend when he was shot dead by a man wearing a mask.

The suspect, who was dressed in a white t-shirt, approached the two men from an easterly direction and using a handgun, discharged several rounds in Chapman’s direction, striking him a number of times.

The shooting occurred on the April 13, 2020.

Police reportedly retrieved five 9 mm spent shells and one warhead from the crime scene.

Chapman, who sold clothing in the Mackenzie Market, leaves to mourn his reputed wife, Jennifer Rowe, and their eight children.

According to sources, two other persons were also arrested as police continue their investigations. (Anastacya Peters)