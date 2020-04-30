North and South Georgetown named COVID-19 hotspots, as cases move to 78

As of yesterday, the Ministry of Public (MOPH) recorded an additional three cases of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), taking the number of cases to 78 in Guyana. Up to press time, the fatalities remained eight.

During her update to the nation yesterday, the Minister of Public Health, Volda Lawrence, was keen to highlight that Central Georgetown continues to be the epicenter with the hotspots identified in North of Georgetown, but specifically Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg.

Additionally, Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park, have been labelled as hotspots in south of Georgetown.

“Fellow Guyanese, you would note from the areas listed that the Coronavirus disease is in several of the densely populated areas in our city. We need to stop and take stock of this situation; you must adhere to the guidelines provided or we will be in a situation that we cannot control. Many of you have read the article of the Spanish Flu and how Guyana suffered during that period, and certainly, we do not want a repeat of this,” the Health Minister stressed.

The number of persons recovered thus far has increased to 18. Furthermore, 519 persons have been tested, of whom 441 returned as negative tests.

Three persons have developed worsened conditions and are seeking further treatment in the COVID-19 Intension Care Unit (ICU), while 18 are housed in the Health Ministry’s institutional quarantine and 52 in isolation.

Meanwhile, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are 3,018,952 confirmed cases with 207, 973 deaths. With regards to the Region of the Americas, there are 1,213,088 confirmed cases with 129,311 deaths.

With the aim of continuing the conversation of the impact of COVID-19 on the most vulnerable populations, the Director of the Mental Health Unit (MHU), Dr. Util Richmond-Thomas, yesterday shared tips for coping during the pandemic. They are listed below:

1. First and foremost, ensure that you are talking to someone you trust about your problems, your thoughts and your feelings. Even if that person cannot solve the problem, just talking sometimes is enough. A problem shared is a problem halved. When we talk about a problem, our brain releases chemicals which ease the symptoms of stress. Vice versa, we must be ready to listen to others so that they too can have the same benefits. Listen without being judgmental or forcing persons to talk.

2. Ensure that you know what help is available in your local community, and in the country at large, so that you can solve your problems or overcome challenges. Some of the help available may include: the religious groups, non-governmental organizations, the healthcare facilities where healthcare workers are found, ministries and other government departments, clubs, etc. Your problems are going to feel much more manageable, and you will feel much more hopeful and confident about getting through this pandemic if you are well informed of available supports.

3. Everyone has strengths but sometimes we become so used to them that we tend to view them as ordinary and unremarkable. Look for them, that ability to overcome, the ability to endure, the ability to see beyond the moment. Look deep inside and recognize those strengths, skills and achievements and use them to get through this period.

4. In your day to day routine do not fill your time with unrealistic tasks that you may not be able to accomplish instead, prioritize focus on those that can be easily completed so as to reduce the size of the to do list. This will reduce stress and increase our sense of achievement. Giving you the opportunity and drive to focus on the larger tasks.

5. Set aside time for yourself every day when you neglect your personal time everything else suffers. So, find the time to look after you. Include restarting old hobbies such as reading, cooking, sewing, playing a musical instrument, knitting, board games, art, decorating, gardening, keeping pets, listening to music, among other things.

6. Stay connected with family, friends, workmates and whatever clubs, organizations or social groups you may belong to. Fulfillment of basic social needs such as love, belonging and connectedness, brings a feeling of security and contentment which is very important in preventing depression.

7. Exercise, sleep and eat healthy every day. These are powerful stress busters and natural anti-depressants.

8. If you are taking medications for any pre-existing conditions, remember to take them every day as prescribed by your healthcare provider.

9. Do not use alcohol and other substances of abuse such as marijuana and cocaine to deal with stressful situations. This only adds to the problems by worsening behaviour and adding to issues of misuse and can also affect your immune system making it easier for you to become infected with the coronavirus.

10. Manage the time spent looking or listening to media that can be upsetting and increase your feeling of hopelessness and panic. Instead, seek information from the Ministry of Public Health and PAHO website and Facebook page which are credible sources. Consume only enough information to keep yourself and others safe.

11. Stay positive. Journaling twice per week about things we are grateful for has been shown to have powerful positive effects on emotional wellbeing.

12. And of course, when in doubt, seek help from the Mental Health Unit or any other healthcare worker.