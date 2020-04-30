Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MMA-ADA providing drainage and irrigation services amid COVID-19 impact

Apr 30, 2020 News 0

─ encourages farmers to fulfill payments of taxes

Despite the disruption by COVID-19, the Mahaica-Mahaicony- Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) is ensuring that there is adequate access to irrigation water and drainage system for farmers.
Drainage and Irrigation Manager of the MMA/ADA, Mahendranauth Ramjit, said farmers who cultivate lands within the MMA/ADA scheme in Region Five have reported increased yields and were among the first to harvest their crops.
They have begun preparations for the second crop.
Ramjit explained that the ongoing works consist mostly of recurring maintenance exercises.
“The scope of works takes into consideration the 650 miles of channels in the entire region which is directly benefiting agriculture in terms of rice, cattle, cash crop and other small farms,” the manager stated in a special report recently aired by the agency.
Ramjit said the conservancy at the MMA scheme provides water for over 45,000 acres of rice in the district.
It was disclosed that it costs the agency a minimum of $12 Million to keep the 650 miles channels clear every month.
Meanwhile, there has been a significant reduction in the payment of drainage and irrigation and land rental fees by some farmers since the commencement of 2020.
Ramjit emphasized that this has seen the agency scaling back on some of its maintenance exercises in some areas of the conversancy.
Farmers are reminded that payments of outstanding rates are still being accepted during the hours of 9 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday.(DPI)

More in this category

Sports

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Griffith throws his hat in for Green Machine call-up

Apr 30, 2020

By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul quits as Skipper, Lara retires after 17 years in Test Cricket

What cricket means to West Indians Chanderpaul...

Apr 30, 2020

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with the Health Care Workers

COVID-19 Pandemic GFF stands in solidarity with...

Apr 29, 2020

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Bristol to provide relief Hampers to GBA

Apr 29, 2020

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with hampers

BCB and RHTYSC assist over 350 families with...

Apr 29, 2020

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for assistance from BCB

Albion Community Center expresses thanks for...

Apr 29, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019