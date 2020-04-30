MMA-ADA providing drainage and irrigation services amid COVID-19 impact

─ encourages farmers to fulfill payments of taxes

Despite the disruption by COVID-19, the Mahaica-Mahaicony- Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) is ensuring that there is adequate access to irrigation water and drainage system for farmers.

Drainage and Irrigation Manager of the MMA/ADA, Mahendranauth Ramjit, said farmers who cultivate lands within the MMA/ADA scheme in Region Five have reported increased yields and were among the first to harvest their crops.

They have begun preparations for the second crop.

Ramjit explained that the ongoing works consist mostly of recurring maintenance exercises.

“The scope of works takes into consideration the 650 miles of channels in the entire region which is directly benefiting agriculture in terms of rice, cattle, cash crop and other small farms,” the manager stated in a special report recently aired by the agency.

Ramjit said the conservancy at the MMA scheme provides water for over 45,000 acres of rice in the district.

It was disclosed that it costs the agency a minimum of $12 Million to keep the 650 miles channels clear every month.

Meanwhile, there has been a significant reduction in the payment of drainage and irrigation and land rental fees by some farmers since the commencement of 2020.

Ramjit emphasized that this has seen the agency scaling back on some of its maintenance exercises in some areas of the conversancy.

Farmers are reminded that payments of outstanding rates are still being accepted during the hours of 9 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday.(DPI)