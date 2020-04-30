MMA-ADA providing drainage and irrigation services amid COVID-19 impact

Latest update April 30th, 2020 12:59 AM
─ encourages farmers to fulfill payments of taxes
Despite the disruption by COVID-19, the Mahaica-Mahaicony- Abary/ Agricultural Development Authority (MMA/ADA) is ensuring that there is adequate access to irrigation water and drainage system for farmers.
Drainage and Irrigation Manager of the MMA/ADA, Mahendranauth Ramjit, said farmers who cultivate lands within the MMA/ADA scheme in Region Five have reported increased yields and were among the first to harvest their crops.
They have begun preparations for the second crop.
Ramjit explained that the ongoing works consist mostly of recurring maintenance exercises.
“The scope of works takes into consideration the 650 miles of channels in the entire region which is directly benefiting agriculture in terms of rice, cattle, cash crop and other small farms,” the manager stated in a special report recently aired by the agency.
Ramjit said the conservancy at the MMA scheme provides water for over 45,000 acres of rice in the district.
It was disclosed that it costs the agency a minimum of $12 Million to keep the 650 miles channels clear every month.
Meanwhile, there has been a significant reduction in the payment of drainage and irrigation and land rental fees by some farmers since the commencement of 2020.
Ramjit emphasized that this has seen the agency scaling back on some of its maintenance exercises in some areas of the conversancy.
Farmers are reminded that payments of outstanding rates are still being accepted during the hours of 9 am to 12 noon from Monday to Friday.(DPI)
Apr 30, 2020By Calvin Chapman Former national youth rugby player, Ronaldo Griffith, is on a mission to make it into the lineup of the Green Machine; the 592’s senior men’s rugby team. The 21-year-old winger...
Apr 30, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Apr 29, 2020
Did the Guyanese people ever stopped to think why on March 5 the AFC held a press conference and tried clownishly to fool... more
The West Indies Cricket Board of Control (WICBC) took a decision to drop Roy Fredericks from the West Indies squad for the... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders COVID-19 is destroying the prosperity that several Caribbean countries anticipated at the beginning... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]